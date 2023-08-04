An all-around victory snaps Mystics out of losing skid

WASHINGTON -- Missing three starters, for the seventh-straight game, the Washington Mystics need every available player on the depth chart to rise up and find wins on a challenging WNBA calendar. For many of those games, it's been Brittney Sykes and Natasha Cloud who have delivered. Friday night against the Los Angeles Sparks, it was everyone else's turn.

In a game that saw the two remaining starters (Sykes and Cloud) shoot just 25% from the field, Washington found a way to snap their three-game losing streak in a 79-77 victory at the Entertainment and Sports Arena.

Tianna Hawkins had 17 points and Queen Egbo was one rebound short of a double-double. Shatori Walker-Kimbrough had 11 points while Li Meng scored the most she's had since before leaving for the Asia Cup. Even Cyesha Goree scored seven in just eight minutes of action.

It's a rare win for the Mystics without the four injured players (Elena Delle Donne, Ariel Atkins, Shakira Austin and Kristi Toliver). Production came from all corners of the roster, seeing a balance that's been tough to find in the past month.

"It's kind of been our motto is find different ways to win," Eric Thibault said postgame. "Whatever it takes with the group that we have. And I thought it was a good sign of maturity that [Cloud] and [Sykes] were willing to accept how they're being played and between them have 14 assists and were willing to make the pass to an open teammate when it's there. You need that, that builds trust between your guards and bigs, guards and wings, that you're gonna have to win games like that sometimes."

Sykes' eight points were the lowest offensive production she's posted since June 22. But still in the poor shooting (3-for-15), she delivered in every other area of the game with seven rebounds and eight assists to go with her game-high four steals.

Finding a way to win without Sykes on her A-game is important for the group and is something they haven't done without the other stars. Washington had not won a contest where Sykes did not score 23 or more points since June 28.

Remove Sykes and Cloud from the equation and the rest of the roster shot 53.2% from the field - a welcome sight.

"It was a good bounce-back game coming off the stretch last week," Hawkins said postgame. "As you can see, everyone had fun. We played hard, we shared the ball well, we just had a lot of things going for us on both sides of the floor. It's just one of those things where we got to keep this feeling and just keep it going."

Hawkins night in particular helped carry Washington for a majority of the game. She found a variety of ways to score whether it was her classic transition, running the floor layup or driving straight into Nneka Ogwumike in the post or a crafty ball fake to generate space to hit a midrange floater, she showed a lot of versatility when the top players weren't performing.

"She plays with a lot of pride. I think she's one of the ones - we got a bunch of them in there - that answer the bell when the chips are down a little bit," Thibault said. "But she's got a lot of pride. She's been here a long time. She knows she's getting a great opportunity to play right now. She knows she had tough matchups with L.A.'s bigs. She came ready for the challenge."

It's just one win but could have major significance when the season's all said and done. Washington entered the weekend in a precarious position. Going in the wrong direction with three straight losses, the team needed victories. A two-game set against Los Angeles (the first team out of the playoffs) would prove crucial one way or the other in how their playoff fate might play out.

At 13-13 on the year, the Mystics (sixth place) are now 4.5 games up on the Sparks. Sunday's rematch could either pad that gap or negate the advantage just gained.

For now, it's just all about treading water until some reinforcements get back. Like how the team had some areas to improve on in the initial period without Austin, they're finding other ways this period will yield dividends when it matters most.

"We're starting to see pieces form when it comes to our bench. We're starting to see a flow within the entire team," Sykes said. "Obviously we have people out but like we said, we're excited when they get back because now the people who might have not had an opportunity to really get up and down the floor and really kind of learn each other the way we have in these past couple games. Now we have that opportunity and now we're even more deadly, because everybody has the confidence that they do going into the rest of the season or postseason."