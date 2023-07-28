Another Mystic exits with another ankle injury

The Washington Mystics are going through it right now when it comes to injuries. Three of the team's starters are missing considerable time, putting the organization in a tough position right in the thick of a dense playoff race.

Well on Friday night, another injury now needs to be factored into the equation. Mid-season trade acquisition Queen Egbo left the contest against the Dallas Wings after rolling her ankle just 18 seconds into her first check-in. She was ruled out for the remainder of the contest in less than 30 minutes.

Head coach Eric Thibault did not have an update for her postgame following the 28-point blowout loss.

"I didn't (see what happened). I just saw her and a pile on the ground," Thibault said. "So I don't want to say I'm grateful it's the angle till I know the extent of it, but that's not what I thought she was holding. Ankles, story of our month."

If she were to miss time, it would be the seventh separate injury for Washington this year alone. It would be the fourth ankle injury. Elena Delle Donne has missed eight games and counting because of her ankle sprain. Ariel Atkins has missed five. Natasha Cloud missed three earlier in the season.

But the injuries - while they may be affecting the Mystics the most this season - are not exclusive. Based on a data collection from The Next, there have been over 475 games missed due to injury across the league. Nearly a quarter of the games missed are because of ankle injuries, spread across 30 different players.

"I taped [my ankles] today, just in case," Shatori Walker-Kimbrough said postgame. "I don't ever tape my ankles. Today I did just in case because I'm not trying to be one of them."

She also mentioned that she's now regularly going to the training room, just to get checked whereas in previous seasons she never went in there if she didn't have to. Ice baths are another part of her routine she is using to stay healthy, despite hating them. Anything to be available.

Officially, the Mystics have 48 player-games-lost throughout the 2023 season with a third being from an ankle injury.

This season the league has expanded the schedule to 40 games, the most in WNBA history. The schedule features games happening every other night and several series of three games in five nights without many breaks.

Thibault did not comment when asked if the schedule is playing a role in the rate of injuries.

"Be proactive," Walker-Kimbrough said. "Even if you're not injured just getting in, getting checked, to be proactive staying on top of your body. These games are coming fast, for everyone, not just us. Everyone's going through their stretch of games."

Being proactive also extends to doing everything right in postgame too. Tianna Hawkins took postgame questions while getting stretched out on a table outside the locker room.

"I got to do that regardless if we're healthy or not," she said on keeping her body healthy. "I got to make sure Tianna is healthy and ready to go, that's just one of those things that I always pride myself in and it's something that I continue to do. I try not to think about it because if you think about it then stuff happens, it sucks that we're in this position but I can only control me, taking care of my body."

Right now Washington is in the midst of the worst stretch of the season. Since losing Atkins on July 11 (left ankle sprain), Washington has lost four of their last five games. All five of those games have also been without Delle Donne (left ankle sprain), Shakira Austin (left hip strain) and Kristi Toliver (right plantar fasciitis).

There will be at least one more game without those four on Sunday for the final game of their road trip down in Atlanta. Egbo could join them on the injury report and force the Mystics to play with nine players once again.