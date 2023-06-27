Ariel Atkins stayed confident and found her shooting form in historic performance

Washington Mystics guard Ariel Atkins isn't one to overthink her shot. Whether it's not falling, the offense isn't clicking like it's supposed to, or the pressure increases to be another scorer when others are struggling, whatever it may be, Atkins' approach remained the same every game.

Even when she entered Sunday's road contest in New York with a 27.7% 3-point mark in 2023 (a career-low), she simply said "It is what it is right now."

And when Atkins ran out of the corner for a pull-up midrange jumper - her favorite shot - four minutes into the game, it felt like every other shot she's taken.

"I ain't gonna lie, I feel like every shot I take is going in," Atkins said postgame.

What followed that shot was tied for the third-best single-game 3-point shooting performance in Mystics history. Atkins recorded a season-high 24 points on a 6-for-7 shooting night from deep against the Liberty. Only Ivory Latta (2014) and Kristi Toliver (2017) have recorded more 3-pointers in a game. It matched the efficiency that Nikki McCray scored with back against the Cleveland Rockers in June 2000.

Nothing was different for Atkins in this game as opposed to the previous ones. She simply found her spots on the court and they happened to fall.

It may sound simple and, at times, sound impractical, but that is how the 26-year-old has faced poor shooting numbers this season. Undeterred, she would shrug off questions about why her shots haven't fallen as expected.

Missing out on her scoring in the first couple of games, head coach Eric Thibault made a point to try and get her more involved in the offense. Rather than just having her in off-ball situations and scoring off kick-outs, the focus became giving her more natural looks and changing the playbook to feature her.

Early returns on that effort were good. However, the consistency hasn't followed. Atkins acknowledged that some of that may be due to her not playing a true overseas season for the first time in her career.

"I would definitely attest it to some of that, just getting back into the rhythm of like getting hit, getting back in the room with my teammates," Atkins said. "Sometimes things don't go your way. I can't really blame it on nothing, I can't complain about nothing... Imma impact the game in a lot of different ways that the average fan won't even notice. So you just got to take with the punches and hit them. I hit some shots today. That felt good. I wanted that win. But, yeah you can chalk it up to a lot of stuff but at the end of the day, sometimes the joint just don't fall."

The concern - or lack of one - extends beyond Atkins and to the rest of the team. Thibault saw her hitting shots in rhythm and releasing at her tempo, which is a good sign that it's not just a one-off performance. At some point, she'll be progressing back toward her career 36.4% shooting mark.

"She made them in her rhythm. She made tough shots," Thibault said. "We did a good job finding her when they lost her on the backside but I told, not just Ariel, not just Elena, all those players, numbers tend to average out. You're hoping for a little bit of improvement from year to year. She's not going to shoot whatever she's shooting right now from three. She's gonna have a couple of games where like today and everything goes in and it evens out to about her career numbers."

The shooting guard is fourth on the team in scoring (11.3 points per game) and saw her 3-point shooting figure inch up to 33.3% on the year - trailing only Elena Delle Donne among available players.

If Sunday was the spark that gets Atkins going, it couldn't have come at a better time for Washington. In addition to the franchise's top two 3-point shooting guards, Kristi Toliver and Li Meng, out for at least another week, starting center Shakira Austin will also be out. The Mystics got back Austin's MRI on Tuesday and said she'll be out for at least the next three weeks to recover from a left hip strain.

While she did avoid surgery, Washington will be without their second-best player for the foreseeable future. That's a role Atkins had become accustomed to over the past few seasons.