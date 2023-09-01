Brittney Sykes's case to be the WNBA's Defensive Player of the Year

On one defensive possession, the 5-foot-8 Brittney Sykes is walling up Chelsea Gray – nicknamed “the point god” of the WNBA – as Gray attempts to back her down into the paint for nearly 10 full seconds. Sykes forces a shot that hits the front rim.

In another game, it’s Sykes rotating under the basket to record two blocks on the 6-foot-4 DeWanna Bonner at the rim. A game prior to that, she nabbed five steals against the Dallas Wings.

All of those efforts were made, and provide evidence, as the first-year Washington Mystic pursues one of the top awards in the WNBA: Defensive Player of the Year. The league’s back-to-back leader in steals, who is in contention to make it three straight, has her aspirations on snapping a four-year stretch of the Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) honors going to a big.

Sykes' statistics speak for themself and now being on the Mystics, she hopes her relentless effort on the defensive side gives her an edge when it’s time for people to vote.

“I think [DPOY has] been my goal for the past three years and that's what allowed me to place on a defensive team each year,” Sykes told NBC Sports Washington. “It's allowed me to really go out and flourish and getting these steals per game and total per season. I think being that I'm going after DPOY - because that's the ultimate end goal when it comes to this - it's allowed me to kind of fall into these other places because I'm setting the bar as high as I possibly can.”

On top of the two steals titles, Sykes has made a WNBA All-Defensive team each of the past three seasons. In 2021, she was named to the First Team for the only instance of her career so far.

The traditional counting stats this year bode well and are comparable to her 2021 and 2022 seasons. Sykes leads the league in total steals with 77 (second to Jordin Canada’s 2.2 per game). At 2.1 steals per game, it would be the highest average of Sykes's career and the most since Canada’s 2.3 steals per game in 2019.

That element of her game is what Syke’s been known for throughout her time in the WNBA. Her plus-six-inch wingspan gives her a unique advantage on the court, and that's not just for winning opening tips. Combining her physical traits with her motor, drive, and ability to lay her body on the line, Sykes gets to points where she is frankly unstoppable.

Already she’s accumulated six games where she’s grabbed five or more steals. Only Breanna Stewart and Satou Sabally join her with multiple five-steal games. No one else in the league has done it three times.

Sykes is actually more likely to get five steals than she is to be shut out. She’s failed to record a steal only four times in 2023.

“She’s been [getting steals] ever since she’s been in the league,” Myisha Hines-Allen said. “Since college, high school, we can keep going down the line. She’s just playing with a lot of confidence. She came in this season with a lot of confidence and that’s what we needed.”

Driving Sykes to a massive steals total are two factors. One is a goal that is in line with her DPOY ambition. The other is actually from a game this season where she recorded no steals.

This year Sykes set out to reach 100 steals. It’s a feat that’s been reached once and that’s by Teresa Weatherspoon in 1998. It’s not a goal that she just set to try and beat, but one that if she falls short, Sykes would still be among the league’s greatest.

“Well, I looked it up. Who has the most steals in a single-season total ever? Teresa Witherspoon has that record,” Sykes said. “It's just something for me to push myself to do. I'm at the top when it comes to steals the last three years – last two, going on three – and I just want to just keep setting that bar higher and higher, higher to where it's like [expletive], I can't even get it. I want to make it impossible just like the whole like streak… I'm just wanting to be great at it and be the best at it. That is really what fuels me.”

Sykes has reluctantly admitted that the century mark may be out of reach with just four games remaining on the schedule. But that’s not stopping her pursuit of the goal.

Her second motivator is the streak that she mentioned. Back in July, Sykes had a 28-game steal streak snapped in a loss to the Indiana Fever. It was tied for the 10th-longest streak in WNBA history and 17 games short of the all-time record.

A few games later Sykes went on a tear where she had 19 steals in just a four-game stretch (4.75 per game). Separately, she’s also had two more five-steal games since then. Asked how the ball continues to find her hands on the defensive side, all she can point to is the streak coming to an end.

“You know, I ask that question a lot and I’m just still upset about the Indiana game because I didn’t get a steal in that game and that cut the streak. 28 games. So that’s kind of been my vendetta,” Sykes said following a game in mid-August. “I want to lead the league in steals for a third time in a row and I want to average the most steals in the league for a third time in a row.”

Outside of her knack for getting opponents to throw the ball in her direction, she’s not sure what else she has to do to convince voters why she deserves DPOY honors.

She also has 11 blocks (0.3 per game) and another career-high, 4.0 defensive rebounds per game.

When looking at the advanced metrics, Syke's case for the honor is further emboldened. She is tied for the best defensive rating among guards in the league with Leigh Brown and Rebecca Allen at 99 (min. of 50% games played). It’s also tied for 10th overall when factoring in forwards in centers.

Her defensive win shares (2.2) are even better. She’s the best guard in the league there and fifth overall.

But her case isn’t just to be the best defensive guard, she has to make the case across all positions. Over the last few seasons, it’s been only bigs who have taken home the title. Without taking away the ability of those who have won, she’s curious about the new trend.

“Honestly, I don't know. I truly don't know,” Sykes responded when asked why post players have won the award every year since 2019. “I think it's a know-the-game kind of thing. Because again, I don't think a Defensive Player of the Year should be handed because they had the most rebounds or they have the most steals. Because I'll be honest with you, I know that it's a hard fight. Like yes, I steal all these balls, but it's like I also got to rebound. Now I'm a guard, so I tried to get like five, six, like, I can't go out- I can but like come on this what we got bigs for.”

So now, Sykes is making an extra effort to load up on statistics that she doesn’t believe contribute to how a DPOY should be judged. On top of her steals goals – which she also sets on a per-game basis – she has rebounding goals because that’s what league voters are also looking for in a Defensive Player of the Year.

Instead of letting Shakira Austin or Myisha Hines-Allen chase down a loose rebound, Sykes is now stepping up to make sure it’s tracked for her. That's simply what she has to do to reach that goal.

“She be yelling at me, if I steal it or get a rebound over her, she’s like ‘give me the damn ball,’” Natasha Cloud said. “I’m like damn, I want to be Russell Westbrook out here too.”

Voting opened up for the league’s year-end awards this weekend and ballots will be submitted by the final day of the regular season. Sykes will be competing with the likes of Canada, A’ja Wilson, Alyssa Thomas and Stewart for the title. Perhaps this is the year she’s done enough to prove her full impact, not just in steals but in how she can drastically alter how a team plays offensively.

“What is their impact when they're on the floor versus off the floor? When they're guarding their person are their point percentages higher or lower? That's a Defensive Player of the Year because their impact on the team and on other teams is tremendous,” Sykes said. “That's what you want to feel when you see DPOY.”