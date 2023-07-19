Brittney Sykes' historic steal streak comes to an end in loss to Indiana Fever

WASHINGTON -- Entering the fourth quarter of Wednesday's Mystics contest at Capital One Arena, Natasha Cloud knew what was on the line. It wasn't just the game result in question but one of the longest-running streaks in the WNBA was in jeopardy. Brittney Sykes had gone three quarters without recording a steal in the 82-76 loss to the Indiana Fever. For 28 straight games, Sykes had at least one swipe next to her name in the stat sheet.

Cloud wanted to make sure the streak was extended - the longest active streak in the WNBA.

"I told her going into the fourth, 'we got to get you a steal bro.' She was trying," Cloud, who had three steals, said. "She said that last one I took from her."

Despite her efforts - and the team combining for seven steals - none found Sykes' hands to credit her with the swipe. It is the first game since July 23 of last year when she was playing with the Los Angeles Sparks that she did not record a steal. She was just shy of the stretch going for a full year.

It was tied for the 10th-longest string of games with a steal in WNBA history. Yolanda Griffith holds the record at 45 with the Sacramento Monarchs across the 2000 and 2001 seasons. A'ja Wilson (28 straight, 2022-23) is the only player in the past five years to reach such a feat with Sykes.

It's rarified air for the guard, joining a list that is a who's who of WNBA greats. Along with Griffith, the list features women's basketball Hall of Famers Sheryl Swoopes (41 straight) and Tamika Catchings three times (32, 30, 29), among others.

Over the past several seasons, Sykes has established herself as one of the best defenders in the league. Simply the rate at which Sykes takes possession away from the opponents is incomparable to her peers.

She's not just taking one per game either. From the start of the streak to the end, she averaged 2.1 steals a contest. Fifteen of the 28 games were multi-steal games, in nine games she had three or more, two of those were five-steal games and one was a six-steal game.

They simply come in bunches for the Mystics star who seems to have magnets in her hands.

"Y'all have no idea how hard it is to sustain a real streak in this league," Cloud said. "I know in years past the league has kind of been, you could pick who were the top teams and who were the bottom teams, you cannot anymore. So every single night it's really hard in here playing against elite teams that are playing phenomenal, especially in this second half already. It is really hard as defenders to get steals, but for her to be able to do it consistently, every single night for as long as she has... that's like unheard of."

Generating steals is one of the primary reasons Washington sought Sykes out in free agency this past offseason. The organization knew they had an elite defensive squad already, but they were missing a key element. Live-ball turnovers open up the style of offense that the Mystics want to play with and, as seen in the streak, she's done exactly that.

The results (with everyone fully healthy) speak for themselves.

Sykes has won the league steal title in back-to-back seasons and is the leader once again in 2023 (2.0 per game). Switching teams did not faze her whatsoever.

"She's one of the best I've seen being able to bait people into bad passes," head coach Eric Thibault said postgame. "She's long and she's got that great closing speed, so she can make it look like a passing lane's open and then anticipate and shoot a gap. She's got good hands, she's got a knack for doing it, she probably got people doing the same thing since she was about 10 years old."

Now the title for active steal streak leader is handed over to Los Angeles' Nneka Ogwumike with a steal in 12 straight games dating back to June 14. Allisha Gray has nine in a row. Myisha Hines-Allen is the active leader for the Mystics with four.

But if Cloud can help it, a new streak begins this weekend - she made one of her famous guarantees.

"We're sad for [Sykes] but she's going to be right back on Friday, I promise you," Cloud said. I guarantee it actually - she will get a steal on Friday. We're going to start this streak again."