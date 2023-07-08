Down three starters, Mystics show resolve and heart in win over Indiana Fever

WASHINGTON -- Odds were not in the Washington Mystics' favor entering Friday night. Shakira Austin (hip) was out - as she has been for the past 12 days - but joining her on the injury report were fellow starters Elena Delle Donne (ankle) and Natasha Cloud (ankle). They were also facing a team that dominated them in their previous matchup, both in the paint and on the glass resulting in one of the worst performances on the Mystics season.

Missing bodies and in a two-game losing streak, it all didn't matter as Washington kept the Indiana Fever at bay for a 96-88 near wire-to-wire victory in the Entertainment and Sports Arena.

All eight available players - one of which had barely been in D.C. for 24 hours after being traded on Tuesday - played major roles in the win. For each one, you can point out a significant positive takeaway that had a direct correlation to the result. Brittney Sykes led the way with her best game of the year at 29 points (10-for-19 FG), five rebounds and two assists, but it was one of the best team wins of the year for D.C. too.

"I mean, we had eight people and everybody brought everything they had," head coach Eric Thibault said postgame. "Those are special wins like that when you're short-handed, to be able to just kind of band together, play with great energy, start the game the way we did."

It's one thing for a coach to make a note the group's effort for the win. It's another when it's visibly seen up and down the roster. Ariel Atkins had the first double-double of her career (26 points, 10 rebounds). Tianna Hawkins had a well-balanced line of 10 points, six rebounds, five assists and no turnovers. Trade addition Queen Egbo had three points and two rebounds in her Mystics debut against her former team. Li Meng, fresh off playing for Team China on the other side of the world, hit two 3-pointers and scored nine points.

An unsung effort is also to be had on Myisha Hines-Allen. Even on a minutes restriction, she had to make her first start of the season due to the missing players. Her task, though, was to guard the star rookie Aliyah Boston.

"I mean, she did great," Thibault said. "First start, she's still kind of watching her minutes and she just didn't let Aliyah get anything easy. She's a great player, she's gonna be a great player, but Myisha's pretty strong physically herself. So not just letting Aliyah come and dictate where she was going to catch the ball and how she was going to play and fought to draw more or less."

The previous contest between the two saw Boston unleashed. She had 23 points on 11-for-14 shooting with 14 rebounds, five being offensive. Friday night it was kept down to just 12 points and limited to only eight shots. Hines-Allen did it all sorts of ways. She fronted her, played immensely physically on post-ups, never allowed to not get more than arms-reach away in defensive coverage. It was a battle and in the process, Hines-Allen tied a career-high four steals playing in just 15 minutes.

Getting a win at this point in the season cannot be understated. The team has struggled without their stars this year and Sunday's loss to the Dallas Wings could have been an indicator of the short-term future if Delle Donne was going to miss more time.

This game flipped that direction and galvanized the squad to move to a 10-7 record, holding on to fourth place in the league standings.

"We just keep rallying," Atkins said postgame. "Like stuff just keeps happening and we just keep rolling with it if I'm being honest. Obviously, there's a ton of stuff that the outside world doesn't see, but we're constantly just making sure that we lift each other up. And that's what I'm enjoying about this team. That's what I say in the locker room. Stuff can go south and we're just like, 'oh, well, you know, we're here, we're together. Let's keep it pushing.' It feels good to be able to gut out and win like that because it not only gives you confidence, but it gives you reassurance that we are growing as a team as far as like our focus level and transferring things from practice to the game."

Things continue to be a work in progress. Just as the organization saw it all coming together on both sides of the ball in their June 25 game against the Liberty, things started falling apart in new ways. Instead of building on their offense - which has produced their first two 90-point games in the past two weeks - and tightening up their defense, the focus has been on navigating their injuries and hardship additions.

Thibault had hoped that the team would be better in several categories with the absence of Austin. They're showing improvement in rebounding, full corner-to-corner ball movement and bench production. But like Friday night, it's out of necessity to try and collect wins.

Two games separate the Mystics from a much-need All-Star break. Not only would the time allow Delle Donne and Cloud to recover from their ankle sprains but there could also be reinforcements on the way. By then the team could have Kristi Toliver back and there should also be an update on Austin's hip.

Overcoming adversity to win this game, only makes them better.

"I think the biggest thing is it builds resiliency within our locker room," Atkins said. "It builds confidence within each other and trust within each other too. So that's my biggest thing. Just going forward making sure that we stay locked into each other and do it as a team because I mean basketball is a game of eb and flows. Sometimes you're up, sometimes you're down. But at the end of the day, the beautiful part about is that you get to deal with people to the left and to the right of you."