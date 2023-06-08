Elena Delle Donne embodies the Mystics' standards, driving expectations for the team

WASHINGTON -- When you're a member of the Washington Mystics, there are certain expectations placed on you when you walk into the practice facility in Southeast Washington D.C. There are certain principles to follow to put on the red jersey.

You're going to be early - and if you're early you're on time. You're going to do everything in your power to have your body ready to play. You're going to be committed to your role. Each day you're also going to focus on improving from the previous day.

Those are just a few of what Elena Delle Donne has described as her "standards" for the team and organization entering her seventh year in D.C. Those standards expand across the franchise, working in tandem with the culture that Mike and Eric Thibault have both instilled in their decade-plus tenure with the organization. Many of them stem from her time playing on the U.S. National Team and her experience playing at the highest levels of basketball in the world.

“I like to always compare it a little bit to Team USA," Delle Donne said on media day. "When you arrive at Team USA and you have a practice that everybody's there early. Everybody is rolling out, doing what they have to do to get their body ready. And if someone's not, it's like they kind of look around. It's like, 'Oh, I better like either fake rollout or do something' because the group just brings you up and I want our atmosphere to be that way."

All the expectations are in place for the team's end goal: a championship. That's the aspiration every season for the two-time MVP when she begins a new year.

This year's path to that trophy has something that the 2022 team didn't have. The team gets the benefit of seeing a little more of Delle Donne's leadership in action.

A year ago Delle Donne was making her return to regular competition following her back procedures in 2019 and 2020. But in her steadfast pursuit to play as many games as possible in 2022 - while meeting her, at times, rigorous preparation requirements - she wasn't always available to participate at Mystics practices.

Sometimes it wasn't even a matter of her standing on the sidelines and watching. Instead, she was often in the training room getting treatment or in the weight room doing a separate exercise.

It was a big loss for a team that struggled to find offensive chemistry throughout the course of the season. Her voice and presence were missed. The daily game-like communication didn't happen. More than that, her calming impact on the team was not there.

"I think she's just always trying to figure out ways to keep it simple for us," Shakira Austin said of Delle Donne's leadership style. "I think it can get complicated, could get crazy with the defenses, we've been seeing but she's always just in your ears, always just non-stop trying to figure out 'what if we do this' or 'how do you feel about this?' just non-stop. So that's always great to have on the floor and in practice."

None of her leadership traits or standards happen in a vacuum. They've been developed over time and molded from each team she's played on. That's from Team USA and the Chicago Sky to every iteration of the Mystics since 2017.

But more importantly, she's an "unselfish superstar," according to her head coach. And that's not just simply the act of sharing the ball on the basketball court. That trait allows her to have a natural leadership role which helps establish the championship culture the Mystics were trying to build before she was brought in.

"She sets the tone because if your best player is all about team and all about winning, it's hard to have other people there who aren't that way," head coach Eric Thibault said this week. "And so one of the things we sold her on coming here was we would put more expectations on her as a leader... And so I think she's taken that to heart. She's given a lot of thought and effort into what her voice needs to be for this team, how she carries herself."

For Delle Donne, the key to being a great leader is simple. She just needs to be herself and let the rest unfold naturally.

Take a look back at how her 2021 and 2022 seasons went. She embodied every standard that she has set forth for the team with her journey to get back on the basketball court. Every day she was in the facility getting better, taking one more step forward in her progression. To simply work out and practice, Delle Donne's treatment often required her to be the first person in the door and the last one to leave. She had to make sacrifices to go the extra mile learning how to sit, walk and run in a different manner than she has her whole life.

She lives those standards in every action and by living them, they got her back to dribbling a basketball once again.

"If you can't follow her, given the standards she holds herself to, you're probably doing something wrong and it goes for players and coaches," Thibault said.