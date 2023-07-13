Five takeaways from the first half of the Mystics 2023 season

The WNBA All-Star break is here and with it, we've reached the midway point of the 2023 season. The Washington Mystics sit in a tie for fourth place in the league standings with an 11-8 record. They are currently 7.0 games behind the Las Vegas Aces for first place and 4.5 games up on the Las Angeles Sparks who are the first team out of the playoff picture.

Much of the first half of Washington's season has been marred with injuries. Across five different players, the Mystics have had players miss 28 games due to injury alone. Based on this chart, Washington lead the way with 'Estimated Win Share' lost, which is a category no one wants to lead.

Kristi Toliver has missed 10 of the team's 19 games. Shakira Austin has missed six games, Myisha Hines-Allen five, Elena Delle Donne four and Natasha Cloud three games.

Some could say it's miraculous that they've won the 11 games they have. But when the Mystics were complete, they looked to be among the WNBA's elite. When the starting lineup is intact, Washington posted a 6-5 record. Two of the losses were to the Connecticut Sun, one to the New York Liberty with Austin out in crunch time and then losses to the Minnesota Lynx and Indiana Fever.

They've shown long stretches where even high-powered offensive teams struggle to score against them and produced flashes where they've dropped 88 or more points. The key is stringing it all together - from their health, to offense, to defense and everything in between.

Here are five takeaways from the first half of the season:

Brittney Sykes was a huge addition

There were legitimate questions this off-season when the Mystics signed the versatile combo guard Brittney Sykes. Amid a stretch of signings where New York and Vegas were establishing themselves as the clear "super teams," Washington brought in Sykes. One of the best defenders in the league came to join an already stout defensive unit when the clear question mark last season was the lack of offensive cohesion.

To that point in her career, Sykes hadn't been a threat from deep. Her career 3-point shooting numbers actually would bring down the Mystics' 33.8% 3-point percentage (second-worst) from 2022. Sure her back-to-back steal titles would help any team, but did it provide a boost Washignton needed?

It's hard to imagine where Washington would be without her this year. Sykes is the perfect catalyst to get the Mystics out in the open floor and run. A piece that was clearly lacking on last year's squad. It's what Eric Thibault envisioned at the start of the year and she quickly has paid dividends. Delle Donne has said that style of offense, without called sets, is where they are at their best.

With Atkins injury on Tuesday, Sykes is the lone starter who has yet to get injured. She is posting 13.1 points and a career-high 2.1 steals per game. Her 34.5% 3-point mark is the highest of her career as well.

Her versatility on the defensive end wrecks opponents' backcourts. At any time it could be Sykes, Cloud or Atkins covering a lead or secondary guard making life difficult to get comfortable over the course of a 40-minute game.

Aside from Delle Donne, Sykes has been the most consistent player on both ends of the floor for Washington. It appears she's just getting started too, averaging 19.8 points in the last five games before the break.

Shakira Austin is the defense's lynchpin

No one was playing better defense in the WNBA than the Mystics were to start this season. That is until Austin injured her hip in late June in a game against the Liberty. With players in and out of the lineup in the month before, it didn't matter as long as Austin was patrolling the post.

Then she got injured and that's when her defensive impact was truly felt.

Prior to her injury, the Mystics had a league-best 90.7 defensive rating. In the six games since the Mystics have a 109.9 rating which is the third-worst in the WNBA.

They've lost rim protection, they've lost some piece of mind knowing there is help back there. No longer do they have her rebounding prowess to keep teams off the boards and someone to prevent points from being scored in the paint.

Even though Thibault said the timeline of Austin's injury didn't prompt the trade for Queen Egbo, all of her skills came at a perfect time to bridge the gap until Austin is healthy again.

"I think our defense, for our expectations, is like a C right now," Cloud said on Tuesday. "That's being generous. We have the ability, regardless of who's on the court, everyone's able to step up and do what we need them to do defensively, and we can still be the best defensive team in this league. We have to commit to that."

Shots finally started to fall

Throughout the first month of the season, Washington had a shooting problem. If their name was not Delle Donne, Austin, Sykes or Li Meng, they were shooting abysmally below their career averages.

The first 12 games of the year saw the Mystics shoot 40.0% from the field, the second-worst in the WNBA. Deep-ball shooting wasn't too much better at 31.8%, (8th-best) but it was mainly that high due to a stretch of hot games by Atkins. No one was too concerned about the shooting woes as their defense was doing a great job of carrying them to victories. At some point, shots would start to fall.

Flip to the final seven games before the break and it's a different story. Washington has shot 48.3% from the field (2nd-best) and boosted its 3-point shooting to 33.8% (8th-best) too. It's led to a handful of the best-scoring performances of the season, many of which came without several star players, like Austin and Delle Donne.

Playing with the pace that Washington intends to, it should give them more possessions to score. But as the organization learned in the playoffs a year ago, the offense has to carry a team in certain points.

It doesn't have to be all Elena

Having a two-time MVP on the roster is always a big addition. It's become clear, however, that the best version of the Mystics is when they don't have to rely on her for everything. Certainly, there's a calming presence and clutch-shot-making ability she possesses that simply other stars in the league do not have, but the team needs multiple players to step up to contend in this year's WNBA.

Players like Austin, Sykes, Cloud and Atkins can all get their own buckets. Piecing together how they can all eat and not play secondary to Delle Donne is the challenge.

A sustained offensive balance starts with Delle Donne. She's dissecting what defenses are showing her and is able to generate the right option based on what she's seeing. As is always the case with a new team and makeup, it took some time. Before the injuries, though, they appeared to be clicking.

Five of the team's 11 wins have come when four or more players reach double-figures; one win came with six players scoring 10+, five wins with three players and just one with two players.

Injuries might have prepared Mystics for postseason run

No one wishes for injuries. Early returns show, however, that there may be a silver lining with some of the injuries that Washington has faced this season.

Missing several star players, including one contest where they were missing three starters, has forced other players on the roster to step up. It's given many bench players larger roles and for the most part, they've each exceeded expectations. Prior to the injuries, those bench players - Tianna Hawkins, Myisha Hines-Allen, Shatori Walker-Kimbrough - struggled to find their shot. Thibault hoped this would change the tide.

"I'm hoping it just with a little bit more time and minutes and confidence you see a couple go in, it'll change," Thibault said two weeks ago. "That's kind of happened with our guard group. Each of them in different ways has played a little bit more confidence the last few games. The same can happen with the post group shooting the ball."

The returns have been great. Hawkins tied a career-high 24 points in one of her starts. Hines-Allen is playing the best she has all season, including an inspired defensive effort against Aliyah Boston. Walker-Kimbrough posted a season-high 16 points on 7-for-9 shooting in the last game before the break.

None of that production - or even an appropriate amount of production given playing time - was seen with everyone healthy. Washington's depth should give them a leg up on the other "super teams" in the league. Now that the bench has hit its stride, it should improve the bench scoring (8th) as players return healthy.

If Washington can get just a fraction of that down the stretch, the Mystics would be right in the running with the top teams in the league.