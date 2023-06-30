Fouling is suddenly a problem for the Mystics

When it was announced that Shakira Austin was going to be out for three weeks, head coach Eric Thibault outlined ways that the Washington Mystics would have to be better to overcome her loss. One of those areas of emphasis was fouling. And with the Mystics' loss to the Atlanta Dream on Friday, that problem is going in the wrong direction.

In the loss, Washington committed 26 fouls which tied the team's season-high.

Fouling is a relatively new problem for the team - averaging 19.7 per game on the season. Following Friday's action, the Mystics were right around the league average (eighth) in fouls. But the rate of those whistles is increasing quickly over the past two weeks; mark it down as four straight games where the team has committed 22 or more fouls.

While it's something Thibault identified as an issue earlier this week, he doesn't necessarily know why the number of fouls is ticking up.

"I don't have a great theory but when you let the ball get into the paint, get past your first line of defense, that's where referees call collisions. That's why they see reach-ins and I think probably earlier in the year we were doing a better job of being in gaps early and trusting that we can help and get back out," he said. "Tonight I thought we kind of let Atlanta see some gaps to go one-on-one and then our help was at the rim or reaching in from the perimeter. So something we have to clean up obviously, we're capable of it."

Playing with an aggressive brand of defense will lead to fouls getting called more often. It's bound to happen. If you're going to be active covering the ball and making sure every shot is contested, there will be incidental contact and officials will blow their whistles.

Washington boasts three all-league defenders in their backcourt and prides themselves on that side of the ball. They each (Natasha Cloud, Brittney Sykes and Ariel Atkins) have their own strengths and approaches to playing defense. Together their defense leads the league with a 93.8 defensive rating, doing so for the second-straight season.

But as the Mystics see it, the fouling isn't coming from getting unlucky with calls when they're playing good defense. It's actually coming from them being in the wrong spot.

"Our defense just wasn't very good for long stretches of the game," Thibault said. "That was probably the first time that our perimeter defense just wasn't strong enough (this year). Our one-on-one defense just wasn't good enough and yet we gave those people- everybody just took turns. It wasn't one person or that we didn't give them enough feeling of confidence of protection behind the ball."

A change defensively could be pointed to when Austin's injury occurred on Sunday. Without their starting center, the Mystics are making a concerted effort to help earlier on coverages. Some of that is to help protect the paint but it could also lead to people not taking the same gambles and front positioning knowing that the 6-foot-5 center is not behind them.

Then again, Friday was just the second game without Austin.

"(The key is) doing our work early," Shatori Walker-Kimbrough said pregame. "I feel like sometimes when we were late, we start to reach or we start to- like if we're already in position, especially on the help side, we're already showing bodies, so I think showing bodies early and playing not with our hands but with our feet and our body will help that."

Friday the fouls led to 27 free throws by the opponents. Wednesday, they allowed the Dream to take 35, one shy of the most allowed this season by D.C. When Washington allows an opponent to shoot 24 or more free throws, they are 1-5 on the season.

That's never good, but it's especially an issue for a team that wants to get out and run more. It can be debilitating to the team's offensive game because the transition element of their offense simply doesn't exist.

It's a clear problem, but one Thibault called fixable. Until it does, the fouling could lead to more games looking like Friday night.

"It's kind of a thing right now. Separating us from being an all-time great defensive team and just a really good defensive team is you cannot give up 27 free throw attempts on the road. We handled a lot of other parts of the game but we have 48 in the paint and 27 free throws and that's not going to win," Thibault said.

Injury update:

Elena Delle Donne left the contest in the final minute against Atlanta after rolling her ankle on a defensive play. Thibault called it a left ankle sprain postgame but did not have an update. The team will have to see how she responds tomorrow and Sunday when they travel to Dallas to play the Wings.

Delle Donne has just missed one of the team's 15 games this season, the healthiest stretch of games played for the two-time MVP since the 2019 season.