How to vote Mystics for the 2023 WNBA All-Star Game

The 2023 WNBA All-Star Game is quickly approaching! This year's annual All-Star Game will host some of the league's best players in Las Vegas, Nevada at the Michelob Ultra Arena, home of the defending champion Las Vegas Aces. The All-Star Game is scheduled to tip-off on Saturday, July 15 on ABC at 5:00 p.m. PT / 8:00 p.m. ET.

Here's everything you need to know for voting your Washington Mystics' into the 2023 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game.

When does voting begin and end?

Voting will commence on Wednesday, June 7 at 2 p.m. ET and conclude on Wednesday, June 24 at 11:59 ET.

Where can fans vote?

Fans can vote for All-Star candidates via WNBA.com, the WNBA App, and Instagram.

What are the voting percentages?

WNBA fans will account for 50% of the vote, while all current players and a media panel will account for 25% respectively. Players and media panelists are able to complete one ballot, featuring four backcourt and six frontcourt players.

The four backcourt and six frontcourt players with the best scores will be named as starters for the WNBA All-Star 2023. Fan voting will serve as the tiebreaker for players in a position group with the same score.

Player voting:

Fans are allowed to cast one full ballot each day via the WNBA.com website and the WNBA App on your phone. Fans can also vote for up to 10 players of their choosing on Instagram.

There will be three “2-for-1 Days” which will allow fans to have their votes count for twice the amount on June 11, June 16 and June 21 through all voting platforms. Every “2-for-1 Day” will be designated from midnight ET – 11:59 p.m. ET.

Captain selections:

The two All-Star starters who receive the most fan votes will draft their respective rosters by selecting from the remaining eight players in the pool of starters and then from the pool of 12 reserves.

ESPN will broadcast the 2023 WNBA All-Star Team Selection Special on Saturday, July 8 at 1 p.m. ET.

Coaching selections:

The head coaches will be the coaches of the two teams with the best records following WNBA games on Friday, June 30, regardless of conference. The two head coaches as of that date will coach the team of whichever captain earned the most fan votes.

Additional announcement dates:

The 10 All-Star starters, including the two captains, will be revealed on Sunday, June 25.

The 12 reserves will be announced on Saturday, July 1.

WNBA STARRY 3-Point Contest and Kia WNBA Skills Challenge:

Will air on ESPN on Friday, July 14 at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET.

Past WNBA All-Star Game winners and MVPs:

2022 - Team Wilson 134, Team Stewart 112 - MVP: Kelsey Plum (LVA)

2021 - Team WNBA 93, Team USA 83 - MVP: Arike Ogunbowale (DAL)

2019 - Team Wilson 129, Team Delle Donne 126 - MVP: Erica Wheeler (IND)

2018 - Team Parker 119, Team Delle Donne 112 - MVP: Maya Moore (MIN)

2017 - West 130, East 121 - MVP: Maya Moore (MIN)

2015 - West 117, East 112 - MVP: Maya Moore (MIN)

2014 - East 125, West 124 (OT) - MVP: Shoni Schimmel (ATL)

2013 - West 102, East 98 - MVP: Candace Parker (LAS)

2011 - East 118, West 113 - MVP: Swin Cash (SEA)

2009 - West 130, East 118 - MVP: Swin Cash (SEA)

2007 - East 103, Wast 99 - MVP: Cheryl Ford (DET)

2006 - East 98, West 82 - MVP: Katie Douglas (CON)

2005 - West 122, East 99 - MVP: Sheryl Swoopes (HOU)

2003 - West 84, East 75 - MVP: Nikki Teasley (LAS)

2002 - West 81, East 76 - MVP: Lisa Leslie (LAS)

2001 - West 80, East 72 - MVP: Lisa Leslie (LAS)

2000 - West 73, East 61 - MVP: Tina Thompson (HOU)

1999 - West 79, East 61 - MVP: Lisa Leslie (LAS)