How to watch Mystics vs. Aces

The Washington Mystics need to string together some wins. After Tuesday night's defeat at the hands of the Phoenix Mercury, Washington dropped to 13-15 on the year. Having lost seven of their last nine contests, the Mystics' quest to improve their playoff picture will be made difficult by their next opponent: the Las Vegas Aces.

The defending WNBA champions are 25-3 on the year, having gone 9-1 in their last 10 games, and have not lost at home so far this season. However, how many times have we seen the patented 'trap game' cost a good team a valuable win? If the Mystics want to take down the Aces, it might come down to defensive effort and execution.

Here's everything you need to know to watch the Mystics take on Las Vegas.

MYSTICS vs. ACES HOW TO WATCH

What: Washington Mystics at Las Vegas Aces

Where: Michelob Ultra Arena, Paradise, Nevada

When: Friday, August 11 at 10:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Mystics vs. Aces will be broadcast on the ION Network

Live Stream: You can live stream Mystics vs. Aces on ION Television's live stream page

MYSTICS vs. ACES TV SCHEDULE

10:00 p.m.: Mystics vs. Las Vegas Aces (LIVE)

MYSTICS vs. ACES PLAYERS TO WATCH

Mystics: Brittney Sykes (14.7 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 3.7 APG): Sykes has been arguably Washington's best two-way player all season. Second on the team in scoring behind only Elena Delle Donne and leading the team in steals, Sykes is on a hot streak in which she's poured in double-figure scoring outputs in seven of her last eight appearances.

Aces: A'ja Wilson (20.5 PPG, 9.6 RPG, 2.0 APG): The 2020 and 2022 league MVP has turned in another fine season in the WNBA and has been playing at a high level of late. In four of her last five contests, Wilson has scored at least 20 points and seven rebounds.