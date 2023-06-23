How to watch Mystics at Liberty

The Washington Mystics are currently riding high, winners of four of their last five. The Mystics have found their groove, currently on a three-game win streak with their latest victory coming off a dominant 21 point blowout over the Chicago Sky.

Washington has a great chance to keep its hot streak going on Sunday afternoon when the Mystics travel to the big apple to take on the New York Liberty. The Liberty currently sit second in the East, just one spot ahead of the Mystics.

The Mystics should have plenty of motivation for this matchup, considering they handled the Liberty in their season opener, 80-64.

Here's everything you need to know about the contest.

MYSTICS at LIBERTY HOW TO WATCH

What: Washington Mystics at New York Liberty

Where: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

When: Sunday, June 25, 2023, 1:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Mystics vs. Liberty will be broadcast on ABC

Live Stream: You can live stream Mystics vs. Liberty on ABC or with the WNBA League Pass.

MYSTICS at LIBERTY TV SCHEDULE

1:00 PM: Mystics vs. New York Liberty (LIVE) ABC

MYSTICS at LIBERTY PLAYERS TO WATCH

Elena Delle Donne, F, Mystics (18.4 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 2.7 apg): Delle Donne is coming off an excellent performance against the team that drafted her in Chicago, scoring 18 points while adding 8 rebounds in Washington's 21-point victory. Delle Donne has scored 17+ points in four straight games and continues to be the Mystics top provider on the offensive end. The Mystics' best player will look to continue her hot streak on Sunday in New York.

Breanna Stewart, F, Liberty (23.9 ppg, 10.8 rpg, 4.0 apg): The first pick in the 2020 draft has been taken dominating in the WNBA once again. Stewart has been on a tear so far this season, averaging a double-double through her team's first ten games. Elena Delle Donne and Shakira Austin are going to need to put together an impressive defense performance if they want to slow down Stewart and keep her off the boards. The Mystics have two days of rest before they battle it out once again with a loaded Liberty squad.