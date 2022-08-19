How to watch Washington Mystics vs. Seattle Storm

The Washington Mystics' season is now fully underway, currently holding a .500 (3-3) record thus far. Washington was gaining momentum after back-to-back impressive wins over the Chicago Sky and Dallas Wings. The Mystics were looking to keep the momentum going at home but were caught flat footed at times falling to the then winless Minnesota Lynx 80-78, on a last second lay-up.

If Elena Delle Donne and the Mystics wish to calm the storm in Seattle on Friday night, they are going to need key contributions from Natasha Cloud, Shakira Austin, Ariel Atkins, as well as Myisha Allen-Hines off the bench. Friday night will be the first of two consecutive meetings with the Storm in Seattle, the second meeting coming on Sunday at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Here's how to watch the contest:

Mystics vs. Storm HOW TO WATCH

What: Washington Mystics vs. Seattle Storm

Where: Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA

When: Friday, June 09 at 10:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Mystics vs. Storm will be broadcast on ION (channel finder)

Live Stream: You can live stream Mystics vs. Storm on ION's streaming site.

Mystics vs. Storm TV SCHEDULE

10:00 p.m.: Mystics vs. Storm (LIVE on ION)

MYSTICS vs. SUN PLAYERS TO WATCH

Mystics: Elena Delle Donne, F (19.8 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 0.8 apg): Delle Donne has been off to a strong start in the 2023 season. After having an injury free offseason, Delle Donne has made her presence felt down low, currently leading the team in points scored through the first six games of the season. Delle Donne and Shakira Austin will have their work cut out for them down low with Storm's Ezi Magbegor, but will be able to get back into the win column if they dominate the paint on both ends of the floor.

Storm: Jewell Loyd, G (28.0 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 3.4 apg): Loyd has been the key to any, if not all, success the Storm have been able to find so far this season. In her ninth season with the Storm, Loyd has been making it look easy on the offensive end tallying nearly 30 points a game. The Mystics' backcourt will have to find a way to contain Loyd and force the ball out of her hands if they want to slow down the fast start she has been on.