Li Meng is seeing playing time and role increase with Mystics

Training camp did not start well for the Washington Mystics' prized international signing Li Meng back in May. A non-COVID illness sidelined the star sharpshooter from the first week of camp and had her playing catch up for most of the preseason. She just saw 51 seconds of game time in her first WNBA contest, then she was a healthy scratch in her second game two days later.

Less than a month later, she is fully integrated with the team and Li's playing time is only second to the starters.

Literally, since not playing on May 21 against the Connecticut Sun, her minutes have increased every game.

Li Meng's playing time with the Mystics this season:



5/19 - 0:51

5/23 - 2:32

5/26 - 2:49

6/2 - 8:54

6/3 - 9:27

6/9 - 12:02

6/11 - 13:06



Tonight (so far): 7:54 in the first 14 minutes. Li Meng is literally earning her minutes in D.C. — Tyler Byrum (@theTylerByrum) June 13, 2023

Those minutes have grown so much that on Tuesday against the Indiana Fever - with everybody on the Mystics roster healthy - Li saw the most minutes (17:53) of the reserve group. It's been a gradual increase over time and one where she is forcing the coaches' hands.

"I've got to probably find a way to play a little bit more because she's earned her minutes," head coach Eric Thibault said last week.

With the increase in playing time, comes the increase in involvement. Across the team's first three games, Li had one shot. The next three saw her take eight shots. In her last two games (with an average of 15 minutes on the court), she has taken nine.

Part of the success is how she is starting to get comfortable in Washington's system. Playing in China and internationally, her role is starkly different than what is expected from her in D.C. With Team China she was often the best player on the court, not only someone who can shoot threes at a high rate but also generate quality possessions for the team.

That's not necessary with the Mystics who have Elena Delle Donne, Natasha Cloud, Shakira Austin, Ariel Atkins and more all dominating the touches.

A big area the Mystics have tried to focus on with her is to shoot when open and take those shots. Thibault doesn't want her passing up open threes in an attempt to get a non-guaranteed better shot.

The system is set up for Li to get backside corner 3-point opportunities, away from the action. Lately, she's been hitting those quickly off of her hands and is also intentional about her swing passes out on the perimeter. Growing that confidence is allowing her to be more involved and show off some of her nifty passing abilities.

While the coaching staff is worried about the ball "sticking" too much, that is not the case with Li.

Her business-like approach (as portrayed through her translator) is also seen on the defensive side of the ball. As one of the few true wings on the roster, she's had to step up and is more than holding her own. It's leading to hustle plays that don't always present themselves in the box score. In Sunday's win over the Seattle Storm, it did. She had a big steal off an in-bounds pass at the end of the first quarter, creating an easy layup for herself.

As a bench player on a talent-loaded team, that's the best way to get involved. Take shots when they present themselves and create your own opportunities to score.

If current trends continue for Washington, that playing time could rise even further. Li leads the team in 3-point shooting nine games into the season at 42.9%. It's higher than many players who are known for their 3-point prowess, including the two-time MVP Delle Donne, Atkins and Kristi Toliver.

As a team, their perimeter shooting is second-worst in the league (30.4%), so she will only help their average at one of the most important areas of the game. The bench is also struggling to find a footing amid the 5-4 start, allowing Li to stand out even further.

For now, that's her biggest competition for minutes and she's getting most of them from Washington.

"I'm very honored to play here," Li said through her interpreter. "The team makes it feel like it's a very energetic team. I can feel the energy and we lift each other up, help each other out. Especially on the court, no matter if we're winning or losing, we encourage each other. I really like it here."