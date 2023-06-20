Li Meng leaves Mystics for Asia Cup, leaving opportunity on Mystics bench

The growth of Chinese guard Li Meng in the Washington Mystics system was being seen on a game-to-game basis. Her confidence was rising and her role on the team was the biggest it had been all season following her first start of the year on Friday night.

That momentum now goes on a pause as Li travels to Australia to compete for Team China in the upcoming Asia Cup. Washington will be without the guard's services until July 3, when head coach Eric Thibault expects her to be back.

Now Washington is back to looking for answers on their second unit, a job that Li began occupying last week. The answer is not clear as Li had elevated herself to the top guard off the bench.

Part of that solution is being spearheaded by adding to the roster. With an injury designation for Kristi Toliver (plantar fasciitis discomfort) for the next two weeks, the two moves opened the door for Washington to sign Abby Meyers - the 2023 No. 11 overall pick - to a hardship contract on Tuesday.

Li's absence comes at an inconvenient time given her progression and Toliver's injury. Li is the organization's top 3-point shooter through the first 11 games. She leads the team in 3-point shooting (42.9%) while averaging 2.8 attempts per game. For a team that is now ninth in 3-point shooting in the league (31.8%), that's a major loss to overcome. Only three other Mystics are above the team average without many players expecting to join them.

Li also established herself as the team's top bench option. Over the past three games, no reserve has played more minutes than she has and her play earned Thibault's trust to deploy her alongside the team's starters.

"She's been so good for us," Elena Delle Donne said on Sunday. "She's physical on defense, she's such a pain for people to go against her because she just gets in, you can tell she frustrates people and then offensively, with her quick trigger she's impossible to guard, it really opens the floor for us. And then she also just makes really good IQ plays and knows the game so well. She cuts at the right time, she makes the right pass, she keeps the offense flowing, so we're going to miss her being gone for a little bit."

There's no question there was a learning curve for Li coming stateside this offseason. Entering the year, she was focused on the physicality of the WNBA and the size of the players in the league. A non-covid illness delayed that integration, losing her a week of training camp.

As weeks went on, the team simply wanted her to rotate to the correct spots in the offense in limited minutes and provide a catch-and-shoot option. Shots started falling and now Thibault really feels that her addition to an opponent's scouting report can open up her opportunity with the team. She's starting to fit the preseason plan they laid out.

“It’s what we envisioned and I think there’s more she can do," Thibault said. "I think we’ve seen glimpses of some of the playmaking and I think as probably as she gets a little more attention from teams that maybe they’ll stay home with her and don’t give a chance to shoot hit threes, I think we’ll see more of her ability to put it on the floor and make some plays for her teammates.”

Someone will need to step up in the meantime without Li. A natural option would be Toliver (a 38.3% career 3-point shooter), but her injury means that there needs to be more guard production elsewhere.

Shatori Walker-Kimbrough can fill in a variety of positions in the backcourt and on the wing. This season, however, is off to a rough start and she's been unable to get in a flow with her shot not going down at the same rate as she has come to expect in her career.

There's the opportunity for Meyers to fill that void. Meyers last played at the University of Maryland where she averaged 14.3 points per game and was a 38.8% 3-point shooter. While drafted by the Dallas Wings in the first round, she was ultimately one of many first-rounders waived during camp. The Wings in particular had three first-rounders this season which filled up the roster quickly.

Meyers will be with the team until Li returns or Toliver is off the injury report.

Either way, for Washington to continue their winning ways, bench production will be key. The Mystics have won four out of their last five games and appear to be on the verge of hitting their stride. Li was a huge part of that run and it's anticipated she will be an even bigger factor once she gets back. And when she does, that confidence she has should continue to grow.

"She jumped right in and she might talk more than most of us," Delle Donne said. "She's speaking a lot more English and trying out different words. She definitely understands us when we're talking and now she's starting to speak a lot more. We love Meng. I'm so glad she's on this team. I'm so glad our lives have crossed. Meng is such a real one."