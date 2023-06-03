Myisha Hines-Allen's season debut saw rust, energy and a couple good bursts

WASHINGTON -- Earlier this week Myisha Hines-Allen had a decision on her hands. What game on the Washington Mystics Friday-Saturday back-to-back would she feel confident enough to make her season debut?

Up until this point in the season, Hines-Allen was unavailable, having an extended recovery back to the court for an offseason procedure on her left knee. But as a near-full or full participant at Mystics training camp and practices, the forward felt at one point last week that she was ready to play. The one obstacle being her conditioning. She had not played five versus five since September when she arrived at training camp.

But with the extended seven-day break between Washington's games this past week, the Mystics were able to take their time. With a back-to-back, they knew that he couldn't play in both games. One, though, was possible. Ultimately she landed on Saturday's game at the Entertainment and Sports Arena against the Minnesota Lynx.

And for Hines-Allen, she felt that even while she wasn't at 100% she could still give the team an added element they've been missing.

"For like the first five games, when I was just sitting there watching I'm like, 'yeah, we don't have like a second unit. We have no energy in it. We don't have someone like just-' what I just bring to the team just energies, like a force, a power to the team," Hines-Allen said postgame.

It was just eight minutes of action for the six-year veteran who saw limited action off the bench. She scored four points, a layup and two free throws to go with two rebounds.

The lone bucket was a flashy drive to the basket. After a made 3-pointer by Minnesota's Kayla McBride, Hines-Allen was the one who brought the ball up the court. Her matchup Dorka Juhasz gave her an open lane driving to the left. Hines-Allen turned on the jets and got her bucket.

It was a look at the 'point-forward' role that general manager Mike Thibault has likened to her before.

Postgame, Hines-Allen said her "leg feels strong" with conditioning still being a factor in her progression back into the fray. Head coach Eric Thibault did like what he saw with her on the floor with the second unit.

"Energy, rust, a couple of good bursts and somebody (who) needs to get their game rhythm back," Eric Thibault said when asked what he saw from her.

The debut did not give the Mystics enough of an edge to take down the Lynx. Minnesota won 80-78, taking their first game of the season with a Tiffany Mitchell floater just seconds before the buzzer.

But when the two play again on July 26, the goal is no minutes restriction and giving rookie head coach Eric Thibault a major piece of their team back.

"I mean, I think she's somebody who can play with either of our starting bigs and also maybe, at some point, we'll get some big lineups," he said. "I think she's at her best and we're at her best with her when she can be aggressive when the opportunity is there, but also facilitate and get us playing side-to-side and set her teammates by being a great screener and getting into two-player actions with her guards. And then defending, the rebounding is always her bread and butter. If she's getting good rebounds for her minutes play that generally means that our transition is going too."

For now, progress. Another step forward in what turned into a journey that was three months longer than the original prognosis of four to six months. There will still be a minutes restriction going forward, but for the next game, there are another five days off.

"I think as of like, right now I'm on a minutes restriction," Hines-Allen said. "So it's just, the minutes that I'm in actually doesn't even matter, whether I'm on a minutes restriction or not, the minutes and that I am in the game, I have to be able to be the best version of myself and go hard."