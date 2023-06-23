Mystics sustained offensive balance stems from Elena Delle Donne's impact

Playing against the Washington Mystics is not an easy scout. Among their starting group, there's no player that you can avoid preparing for on the offensive (or defensive) end.

And when the Mystics are playing at their best, it's not just one or two of that group playing at a high level. No longer does the organization have to rely on Elena Delle Done to carry the load and someone else chips in 15 points; instead it's three or four players contributing at a high level.

Washington saw that balanced offense on display in Thursday's straightforward 80-59 victory over the Chicago Sky. Four starters reached double-digit scoring. Nine of the team's 10 active players scored.

Of course, it was the two-time MVP Delle Donne leading the charge with 18 points and taking 14 of the team's 69 shots (20%). This season, though, she's seeing more help.

"We have a lot of good players that are threats every night," head coach Eric Thibault said. "And I think- you've heard me talk a lot about our ball movement and our playing two sides and our getting into the paint, that's a way to make sure- you can't just be democratic and everybody touches the ball the same and we never use Elena to create an advantage. But when the ball's popping and you're getting teams scrambling, you're going to find open players more."

That's been key as the offense has gone through its fair share of doldrums through the first 12 games of the season. One night the ball is too sticky, other nights the off-ball movement stops, some times Delle Donne gets doubled and no one gets to the right spots to present an option.

There are growing pains, as can be expected with a new head coach. The team is also integrating a new offensive weapon in Brittney Sykes (eight points on eight shots) and it's also a unit that never really got into a true flow last year.

It's clear that when everybody eats, that leads to good results for Washington.

Four of the team's eight wins have come when four players reach double-figures; three win with three players and one with two players.

And while that might be obvious of having more players scoring more points leads to good results, it's the movement that is becoming the difference. On the season, Washington's assist rate is 69.6% (4th in the WNBA) with all five starters averaging over an assist per game.

"This is probably one of my favorite teams. I've been here eight years and everyone gets along," Cloud said postgame. "Our locker room's really great and I think we're starting to see that transition from our locker room to the court. We're starting to learn each other and I'd run through a wall for anyone, especially to the one sitting to the right of me [Elena]."

All of this doesn't mean Delle Donne is not the focus, she is. The offense runs through her as their leading scorer and she still takes five more shots per game than everyone else on the roster. Taking advantage of how opponents play her is what really gets Washington moving.

"I thought Elena just played a really solid game, four assists, and probably could have had a couple more," Thibault said. "She generates an advantage for us and then it's on everybody else to keep it, and build and play with each other."

But the depth is starting to be more prevalent down the roster as well. By the end of the first quarter, nine players saw the court including Tuesday's hardship pick-up Abby Meyers.

Bench production has not been a strength this year aside from Li Meng's emergence over the previous week. Thibault wants to ensure his second unit gets involved early on.

"It's a little bit that and it's a little bit kind of trying to stagger that starting group a little bit after the start," Thibault said. "... I think it helps some of the people on the bench play with some of the starters. When we finish the quarter we've got a little mix of bench and starters in there, it's the same going into the second. And those guys have been playing better, our bench group, and they deserve it so I trust them to go in there and tonight they expanded our run at that point."

Admittedly, the team's half-court offense is not where it needs to be and point guard Natasha Cloud said until they figure it out, they "really have to depend" on their defense, one of the team's biggest strengths.

Another emerging strength is their true balance on the roster. Seven different players have scored 10 or more points a game this year in just 12 contests. More of that proves it leads to good results for Washington.