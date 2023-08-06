Mystics use mini-series against Sparks as an early taste of playoffs

WASHINGTON -- This weekend the Washington Mystics had a unique opportunity to take a little peak into how their playoff preparation would look. A two-game set against the Los Angeles Sparks - who entered the weekend as the first team out of the eight-team postseason - was a perfect test to see where the shorthanded Mystics are given their challenges.

Friday night they achieved a section of that goal by beating the Sparks in a full-team effort. But Sunday afternoon at the Entertainment and Sports Arena was a different story. Los Angeles used a huge fourth-quarter surge to steal a 91-83 road victory.

The setup mirrors how a playoff series would go. Two games, a day apart at the same venue, both teams are in a desperate situation in the league standings needing wins to solidify their positioning. So this approach set the Mystics up to learn more about themselves and how this weekend could translate to the second season.

"I mean handling situations like this," Brittney Sykes said on Friday night in response to how this series prepares them for the playoffs. "Literally, we're playing the same team with a day in between - and at the end of the day, we're all trying to make playoffs and obviously it starts by just coming in and playing game by game - but in the back of our heads we know that this can potentially be something that we're facing in the near future, like be in the present but they always got to keep in mind these are what we build on to go into playoffs."

Sunday's affair saw a massive swing of runs between the two sides. All happening separately, the teams traded momentum with the following runs: 18-3 by the Sparks, 16-3 by the Mystics, another 14-2 Sparks run, followed by a Mystics 19-8 swing. Eventually, it culminated with Los Angeles closing the game with a 25-8 run. They overcame a nine-point deficit and then won by eight.

A completely different tone compared to Friday. No adjustment period, both teams came out of the gate applying pressure on the defense.

For head coach Eric Thibault, there were too many fouls (23) and far too many turnovers (16) that prevented the Mystics from controlling the game. More importantly, Washington's poise was not stable.

In the final minute of regulation in a one-possession game, Sykes got herself ejected after getting tangled up with Layshia Clarendon. Fighting to earn a tie-up, Sykes wrapped her arm around Clarendon and then Clarendon pulled on the back of Sykes' jersey as they both were going down to the ground. Sykes was not happy and the two got into it.

"I thought our poise was too up and down throughout the game even before that happened," Thibault said. "We got to learn how to kind of put the hammer on a team when we got a little bit of cushion. I thought we let them back in with some casual possessions and at different points in the game were up six, eight, ten and all sudden it's back to a one-possession game and close games can go either way."

"Sometimes it was after we scored and we were too casual getting back," he added later. "We kind of said we gotta treat this like a playoff game, like the second game of a playoff series and that stuff gets you beat the playoffs so you got to be a lot tighter."

Of the positives over the course of the weekend, Washington really saw the production increase from Tianna Hawkins. Friday night she scored 17 points, Sunday she dropped 20 by shooting 9-for-13 from the field. Across both games, her field-goal percentage was 59.3%. Her scoring has become necessary in the absence of their four injured players. Finding someone to put up points next to Sykes and Natasha Cloud is crucial. Performances like that will be also required in the playoffs too.

For her, she enjoys the two-game setup. She was one of the few Mystics who took advantage on both nights.

"I love the fact that we have this mini-series like you said because we don't have to prepare for a completely different team," Hawkins said pregame. "It's one of those situations where we can go back and reflect on the last game and know that we're playing the same people, they may play things differently but it puts us in a position to be able to work on the things that we kind of let slip in the last game, which helps us a lot. It kind of puts in a mode that when we do reach the playoffs that we're (in) that mini-game series so we're getting that experience under our belt early on."

What's missing from making it a true playoff series is a third game to settle the score for good. From a season perspective, it was a huge missed opportunity to get a win without the likes of Elena Delle Donne, Ariel Atkins, Shakira Austin and Kristi Toliver. Since they've all been out, the Mystics are 2-6 and sliding down the playoff standings.

The loss keeps Washington in sixth place but only 3.5 games up on Los Angeles who are in ninth. The tiebreaker between the two is still to be determined.

"We can't win and then come in complacent the next day, " Cloud said postgame. "We got to come in as hungry as we did Friday night against this team That's something that we just have to fix within our locker room, is that complacency. We need to stay in focus, the same intensity and the same intentionality every single game."