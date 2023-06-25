Natasha Cloud helps Shakira Austin off the court after a scary hip injury

Up at the top of the defense, Shakira Austin was guarding the perimeter when she jumped a Sabrina Ionescu pass and looked to get out and run. Riding the steal, there was clear space in front of her. She stumbled as she was accelerating to a sprint and then reached back to grab the upper hamstring area of her left leg. Instantly, the center slid to the Barclay's Center court in pain.

Play continued between the New York Liberty and Washington Mystics until the next stoppage when Natasha Cloud jumped off the bench and sprung into action. Cloud, along with Brittney Sykes who was on the floor, were first there to comfort their teammate.

After being looked at by the Mystics training staff, it was Cloud along with a trainer who helped carry the 2022 All-Rookie selection back to the locker room. It wasn't two members of the support staff, Cloud took it upon herself to get Austin off the floor and be there for "her rookie."

"I know that's not typical," Cloud said postgame. "But again I feel like in the moment of when one of our players- you're talking about just the game of basketball. You're talking about a young woman that just went down and obviously, we won't have any updates or anything like that, but someone that is crying and kind of scared. Yeah, I'm the point guard of this team. I feel like I can carry her to the side and kind of poise her and talk to her as I'm going off."

Once Austin hit the floor it was clear that she was in an immense amount of pain. Sykes eventually got a towel to shield Austin's face from the crowd and the cameras. Cloud, though, was down on one knee within view of Austin as team doctor Dr. Christina Kennedy was talking to Austin.

Getting Austin up, Cloud got under her left arm to be able to support her weight.

Awful moment. Austin gets the steal but can’t get her balance. And goes down. Everyone immediately reacts. Is carried off the floor. #WNBA pic.twitter.com/iepoLVrL3s — Kareem Copeland (@kareemcopeland) June 25, 2023

No one wears their emotions on their sleeve more than Cloud. She plays with emotion, she talks with emotion, and her emotions show to the rest of the roster just how much she cares about each of them. At press conferences, you'll see her tear up and at practices, she's typically the first voice one would hear.

Actions like this further reflect the passion that she is not afraid to display.

"Also, it's important for me, too, as the point guard to make deposits into my teammates at every point and I really do love every single one of my teammates," Cloud said. "I do anything for them. This really is a family. So for me, that's just how I was raised it's what I do and it's what I'm going to continue to do and be for my team."

Austin did not return following that fall in the third quarter. The Liberty would go on to win the contest in an 89-88 overtime thriller with head coach Eric Thibault platooning Tianna Hawkins and Myisha Hines-Allen at the center position.

The team called the injury a "left hip strain" and further evaluation will be made once the Mystics get back in D.C.

Last week Austin had to leave during a victory over the Phoenix Mercury with a right knee injury but did not miss any time. This season the second-year star is averaging 11.8 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game. She's been a complementary post-player to partner alongside the two-time MVP Elena Delle Donne.

Throughout her college and professional career, Austin has been an ironwoman. Zero games were missed in the past five years. Only she and Ariel Atkins played all 36 games for Washington in 2022.

If she does miss time, she will be the third player not able to suit up for Washington. Kristi Toliver is out for at least another week with plantar fascitis and Li Meng will be competing with Team China until early July.

"(When) Kira came in, she was my rookie, that's my little baby," Cloud said. "So during the time of kind of craziness and her being scared I can at least have some comfort in that time for her."