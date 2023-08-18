Now nearly full, Mystics begin process of integrating injured players back in

On Friday night the Mystics saw 10 players on season-long contracts take the court. It was the first time since June 25 (a 17-game gap) where that many Mystics not on hardship contracts were available to play. Elena Delle Donne (a 12-game absence) and Ariel Atkins (11 games) both suited up giving Washington a roster that neared the look of their group to start the season.

The result was beating a scrappy Indiana Fever squad, 83-79, and snapping a nine-game road losing streak. A streak that lasted the duration of the team's tenuous injury spell.

And with everyone back, now it's just time to get the returning injured players back up to speed with a nine-game sprint to the finish.

“I'm happy that people are coming back," Tianna Hawkins said pregame. "It feels good to have everyone start to come back. But I think the biggest thing is just getting back to the basics. I know in practice the other day, we got back to our offense, went over our defensive principles. Just going back to that baseline from back in training camp, just falling back on those principles and stuff. And just trying to make an emphasis on getting people back integrated on the offensive end and just moving the ball some just to make sure everybody gets their feel."

The offense was a bit rusty at times, shooting 42.6% from the field with 10 turnovers. Some players - like Hawkins and Myisha Hines-Allen - saw their role change and their minutes naturally go down. But all of that is to be expected over the next couple of games with players who haven't played in a month or longer.

Combined the three who missed significant time (Delle Donne, Atkins and Shakira Austin) were 6-for-19 from the field with just 18 points. Not a bad performance by any means but something that will continue to be a work in progress.

Already, Austin, who returned last Sunday, saw her offensive confidence grow by taking seven shots (vs. two) and was much more natural in the flow of the team. She added postgame that she "feels better" than she did last game.

"I feel like the only thing we're having to deal with when it comes to people coming back it's just them getting back into flow," Brittney Sykes who recorded her second-straight 30-point game said postgame. "That's the only thing like making sure that rust- yeah, getting the rust off."

For head coach Eric Thibault, the biggest element he wants to see get back into form first is what they do on the other end of the court. Early in the year, Washington labeled themselves as a defensive juggernaut - with the numbers to back it up - and while players were out he emphasized how some of their principles were lacking on that end.

Against the Fever, the Mystics kept the opposition to the magic number: 79 points. Washington is now 12-0 this year when keeping teams to 79 points or fewer.

"Our defensive chemistry," Thibault said as to what he wants to get back up to speed. "How we communicate on that end, how we cover for each other. Getting some reps so we feel like we're back to, honestly, back to and beyond the defensive level we were at early in the season because teams have improved offensively. I thought coming into the season with some continuity on defense, let us get a jumpstart but teams adjust and get better. So we want to be a better defensive team down the stretch than we were at the start of the year."

It was a solid start against the last-place team in the league. The Fever (8-24) had 17 turnovers, the most they've committed in five games. Washington also contained Rookie of the Year favorite Aliyah Boston scoreless from the field in the second half.

Right now all three of the returning players are on an undisclosed minutes restriction. When asked about the restrictions, Thibault would only say "they exist." Austin (15 minutes) saw a one-minute increase from her last game out on Sunday. Atkins had 14 minutes and Delle Donne had 11.

The two-time MVP, however, did not play at all in the second half. Thibault said they were a little cautious with her after she got tight at halftime. It's to be seen whether that carries over into the next matchup.

Minutes tonight for the Mystics (* denotes on a minutes restriction)



Sykes: 35

Cloud: 33

Walker-Kimbrough: 26

Hawkins: 23

Hines-Allen*: 17 (avg. of 22 min in last 8 games)

Austin*: 15 (14 on Sunday)

Atkins*: 14

Egbo: 14

Meng: 12

Delle Donne*: 11 — Tyler Byrum (@theTylerByrum) August 19, 2023

Still waiting on Kristi Toliver (plantar fasciitis) to come back, the team is almost back to a full roster. And while there will be kinks, problems and other challenges ahead, everyone is just happy to have the group back.

"The best thing to see was [Shakira] on the court, [Ariel] on the court and [Delle Donne] on the court. We're waiting for [Toliver] now and that's the thing that I'll take most from tonight," Natasha Cloud said postgame. "Everyone's healthy. Everyone's getting back and we'll be okay. They just got to get their footing... now it's about implementing them, getting them back in slowly but making sure we're still protecting them and they're going to be fine."