The Mystics are getting healthy and trying to grab momentum

WASHINGTON -- There was a collective sigh of relief that might as well reverberated off the rafters as the final buzzer sounded Sunday afternoon at the Entertainment and Sports Arena. The Washington Mystics snapped another three-game losing streak by beating the team behind them in the playoff standings, the Chicago Sky, 83-76.

The release doesn't just come from the Mystics getting a win (which has become a rarity through all of the team's injuries) but everything that led up to this game. Not only had they lost three in a row but six of their previous seven and eight of their last 10. All of those losses coming, too, while the team has been in the midst of an unprecedented injury situation. And while the Mystics tried to give themselves grace through all of the losses, it was becoming evident that the poor results were beginning to weigh on them.

But this mid-August weekend, not only did they get to celebrate a win, but one less player on the injury report. Shakira Austin returned for the first time since June 25 and should be followed soon by Elena Delle Donne, Ariel Atkins and Kristi Toliver.

It wasn't a gaudy, in-your-face type of return for the second-year center (four points, four rebounds, two assists and a block in 14 minutes) but it was a step in the right direction.

"Honestly just getting her feet wet," head coach Eric Thibault said of his expectations for Austin going in. "Going up and down, feel a live game again, feel the timing. You can practice all you want but it's just different when you're in a live game and I think she checked a lot of boxes of what we'd like to see. Her activity defensively, she ran the floor, couldn't ask for much more on her first game back."

Austin's absence lasted 16 games where Washington went 5-11. Just being back is a huge step forward after she was shut down for no less than three weeks with her hip injury in late June and most of July. After the game, she admitted that there was one point in her recovery where she didn't even think she could return this season.

The minutes - although Thibault didn't give an exact number for a restriction - were about what he expected. And for Austin, she was just pleased that everything went right while she is still dealing with mobility and range-of-motion limitations.

"I guess I wanted everything to flow," Austin said postgame. "I didn't want there to be hesitation. Obviously, as far as being aggressive, this will take some time but I just wanted to show that I'm still a smart[explective] player so I can get out there on one hip and still do something good. So that's really just my goals coming in for the rest of the season is obviously continue to add on to it but most of it is just making the right reads and I don't have to go 1,000 miles per hour. And today I think that was the first time realizing like, okay, you can actually slow down a little bit."

Sure, it's minimal when looking at a stat sheet but having Austin on the floor for 14 minutes is huge for the rest of the roster. It's giving the team a little extra pep in their step, not only knowing that one of their three missing starters is back, but also that there will be more on the way soon.

"Some of us have been playing 32+ minutes," Brittney Sykes, who scored a season-high 30 points on Sunday said. "Tash has been guarding fours. To have that entry body back, it means so much to us even when we're in practice, when we're in warm-ups. Like the little things, the little energy that we don't have to exert that much more. Not saying that it's a problem, but it's a hell of a difference when you have some more bodies back. We saw glimpses, we've seen them working out we see them getting back and I'm like hehe hurry, but take your time."

Beating Chicago came as the Mystics dominated the paint against one of the taller teams in the league. Washington scored 46 points in the painted area (compared to the Sky's 30) and shot 62.8% from inside the arc as a team. Their defense generated 14 steals, five coming from Sykes.

It's coming off of a game where the Mystics had an encouraging showing against the Las Vegas Aces. Even though the team lost by 24 points to the best team in the league, Washington kept it close through the first three quarters.

A performance like that - where very few teams, at full strength, can't keep pace with Las Vegas either - is enough to galvanize a group. Now, it's keeping that two-game positive stretch going with more players coming back and 10 games left on the schedule.

"You see the improvement within the team, within body language, within composure, within shot-selection, within offense, defense, like we gave Vegas a run for their money for the majority of the game and then we kind of had some lapses and that's okay because it's the long game, and we're building off of those mistakes and those losses," Sykes said. " We're just realizing that it's so simple, but sometimes when it's so simple, we make it so hard because it just can't be that simple."

Wins are not going to be just handed to Washington (14-16). Seven of their final 10 games are against teams currently in a playoff position, including two more against the Aces. A healthy Delle Donne, Atkins, Toliver or Austin getting further along in her recovery will certainly bolster that.

Through all that happened this weekend, there is a sense of momentum being built by the group after weeks of going without it. No longer is it simply about surviving from game to game but building themselves up to be ready to fully accept the, hopefully, soon-to-be healthy injured players. Thibault, though, still sees it as one game at a time and sustaining momentum that way, rather than getting ahead of themselves.

"A few things at once," Thibault said. "One is being smart and progressing our ones that are returning in the right way. Like I said, not getting way ahead of ourselves. Like the most important thing is we get people back on the right plan and not rush or overreach just because it's the stretch run of the season... there should be a heightened level of urgency about all of the little stuff right now as we move into the last stretch of the season. So that's probably the thing that keep coaches up at night is it's all great, we've got all these pieces come back, we've got a lot of talent but are we going to have a sense of urgency about the hard, little stuff that often determines whether you win big games at the end of the year."

Washington will have four straight days off between games for a mini break while the league hosts the Commissioner's Cup. Their next game is Friday night against the Indiana Fever.