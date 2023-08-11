The Mystics' ‘papi crop gurus' have created an unbreakable bond

Last fall, Washington Mystics point guard Natasha Cloud fired off a direct message to free-agent guard Brittney Sykes. Without her number, social media DMs were the best way for Cloud to get in touch with one of the free agents that the Mystics organization had deemed a priority heading into the 2023 offseason.

Cloud - the longest-tenured Mystic on the roster - was in full recruitment mode and wanted to sell Sykes, aka 'Slim' on the idea of coming to D.C. From a distance the two had always taken note of one another. Fierce and competitive playmakers on the court, they were quite familiar with each other's game, often covering one another. The professional respect was there, but it was in between the whistles that they each saw the other's personal energy. Songs would play during dead balls, when Sykes was on the Los Angeles Sparks, and they'd both just "jig" and dance as Sykes would say, providing the same energy.

"It was always light and vibes," Cloud told NBC Sports Washington of their acquaintance.

So when Sykes saw the message come through, she got excited at the thought of linking up with the personalities that the Mystics had, including Cloud. But her primary focus was finishing her overseas season in Spain and asked Cloud if she could put a pin in the conversation.

"I was like, 'if you could just give me that respect until February or like, early March, when the [explective] starts to take off, I by all means will talk. By all means, I'll give you that time of the day, but I just want that space to just think about Spain,'" Sykes told NBC Sports Washington of her messages with Cloud. "And she did and that goes a long way with me, people just respecting my space and my boundaries and she did that. Never hit me up again."

That step by Cloud to give Sykes space set the foundation for what would become this season. Sykes and Cloud have created one of the best playmaking backcourts in the whole league, on both sides of the ball. Between the two of them they have shared five All-Defensive Team recognitions and have always been recognized by their peers as enthusiastic leaders of their respective teams.

Once Sykes arrived in D.C., the connection between the backcourt pairing was palpable. There was all the excitement and anticipation of how the back-to-back WNBA steals leader would invigorate Washington's play on the court. But the relationship that the two shared without even knowing one another began to bleed into the culture up and down the roster.

Yet it wasn't until July that the two shared a press conference with one another. As Shatori Walker-Kimbrough walked out of the room, she warned the media what was about to ensue, "y'all don't know what you're in for."

When Cloud and Sykes walked in, it took nearly two minutes before a question could get fired off. The two were too busy discussing how the lighting changed their skin's complexion when looking at the giant television that displays the Zoom availability and comparing Sykes, who was wrapped up in two towels with one around her head, to the movie character E.T.

It's a relationship that former Mystics player Amanda Zahui B called a "Hot ass mess."

"When [Sykes] got here it was like instant Spiderman (meme). You are me and I am you and this is awesome," Cloud said. "[Sykes is] just a really beautiful soul, is able to just give energy and light, and that's normally my job. So to have someone that can also present those same things, it helps me so much and not having to drain my battery all the time."

Often you'll hear the two yell at each other 'papi crop,' as they have begun to call themselves. And the story behind it is as representative of each other's personality as is the name itself.

Early in the season, Cloud and Shakira Austin were openly complaining that the team's practice shirts were too long. It got to the point where Cloud was contemplating cutting the shirt off over the midsection. Sykes had already jumped ahead of the two and cut her own sleeves off the practice jersey. But when Cloud finally decided to cut the shirt in half, Sykes felt compelled to join.

"I'm like man I look kind of good, mind you I've already cut my sleeves off," Sykes said. "I'm very much like sleeveless Slim and I see her cut it and I'm like you know what, my inner feminine is coming out and I want to cut mine too. So I cut mine so we got belly button coming out and then they get higher and higher so now all of our hoodies and tank tops are papi crops. And then just the coined phrase 'papi,' it's just 'papi crop.' So it's not a tank top or a crop top, it's a papi crop."

On the court, the two are carrying the banner for the Mystics throughout a trying injury situation. Shakira Austin has missed the last 15 games, Elena Delle Donne the last 10 and Ariel Atkins has been out the last nine. Even in that stretch of games, Cloud has missed a few contests.

Together, they've accentuated their skills with the three starters missing significant time. Taking on bigger responsibility and offensive load, they're lining up the best offensive stretches of their careers. Sykes is averaging 18.2 points per game in the past nine games, Cloud averages 14.6 points. Both marks would be career-highs if carried across a full season.

It's really been the only path forward for Washington amid the unavailability of the other key players. Other depth pieces have traded contributions but if Cloud or Sykes has an off night, the odds at victory have been slim.

The key factor for both of them, regardless of their stats is the energy they inject to the rest of the team.

"I think the most important thing is that [their relationship] translates into positive results on the court," head coach Eric Thibault told NBC Sports Washington. "So we've had teammates down the years who get along great and it doesn't translate to much on the court or we have people that really don't like each other, but they play well together. So I think the most important thing is, it's good for everybody to like each other. How the two of them function together on the court, and I think we've seen them play well together, by and large. We need their energy, their enthusiasm. And I think it's kind of on them to make sure that when the team is used to having that, that it stays there all the time."

They both said that it comes with a balance. The benefit Cloud is now enjoying is that the responsibility of that energy - something she's owned as a leader of the team for years - is not just on her shoulders. Sykes and Cloud can trade off that role throughout the season, throughout a rough stretch, even in a single game.

And as their games are coalescing around each other, the results are peaking just as the roster is on the verge of getting healthier. Their chemistry is reaching a point some of the injured players haven't been a part of yet.

"It's one of those things where you can get to the other person probably a little bit quicker and better than the next," Sykes said. "And then there's instances where we're just playing off of each other. Like it's one night where if she can be having a hot night and I'm struggling, but we can have each other's back, there's nobody that has to have the set responsibility in the point guard position. We're two different point guards so now we have two different looks. So I'm learning from her and she's learning from me different things that we can do in the game with each other, for each other."

Their firey and robust personas are not without some hiccups along the way. Wearing their emotions on their sleeves, there are times when voices get raised and the intensity spills out. Neither Cloud nor Sykes are afraid to call each other out on the practice court when one isn't doing their job. They each welcome it and respect each other to know that passion is not personal but reflects their dedication to the team.

It's not for everyone, but that dynamic is what works for them.

"I think the thing that like we're both dead even on is passion because we both can express that passion in numerous ways," Sykes said. "Whether it's facial expressions, yelling, and-one, or like getting frustrated, it's very visible, like it's not a secret. And that's something that's a work in progress. But I think that because we have that fire within each other, it helps us stay- which is crazy to say- but it helps us stay sane. Because it's just like that's just how we approach the game. Like we approach it at a very competitive level, very passionate level."

As glued at the hip as the two are at the practice facility and arena in Southeast, D.C., away from the Mystics they each have their own space to get away. Being a professional athlete often means one is with their teammates more frequently than they are with their own family.

But the cohesion doesn't just stop when the ball goes back on the rack. They discuss everything when the two get together, much like is seen when they step into the press room as a pair. That bond has laid the foundation for the production and trust that is just beginning to blossom for the Mystics.

No matter where the pair's Mystics careers take them, their union has already changed each other. While Cloud and Sykes have both developed deep friendships with other players, this is just what's happened over the span of a few months.

Imagine what can transpire if the duo are allowed to remain teammates for years to come.

"I know people look at us and we might present as really immature and loud and obnoxious but when it comes down to being an emotionally mature human being, like me and Slim sit and have the best talks ever about life, about relationships, about friendships, about where we've been," Cloud said. "Being boxed in as yeah, we're goofy people but like, we're about our [explective] too. So we're able to flip those switches so I think just having so many commonalities in our personality has allowed us to be like wow, like Slim will be my lifelong friend."

"We just click," Sykes said. "Like it's just one of those people that you just cross paths and it's like, boom, you're just magnetic towards each other. We know we annoy the crap out of everybody. But at the same time, you can't deny that we don't put a smile on your face, because we're genuinely making each other happy."