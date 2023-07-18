Where the Mystics' injury report stands following the All-Star break

WASHINGTON -- Four Washington Mystics players were observers as the team held their second-straight practice at Capital One Arena on Tuesday. It was also their second organized practice since the WNBA All-Star break and the latest without some of their prominent stars.

Elena Delle Donne (ankle) was standing under the basket in street clothes with a sleaved medical contraption on her ankle, connected to another wrap on her knee, wired up to a device in her pocket. Kristi Toliver (plantar fasciitis) sat next to the team's mental performance coach Stu Singer on the bench. Ariel Atkins (knee), in practice clothes and sneakers, was further down the bench shouting play calls and helping in coverages against the scout team. Right beside her sat Shakira Austin (hip), who joined midway through the media section of practice and was writing away on a coach's dry-erase board.

A full practice with 13 total players, something that hasn't been seen since training camp. While that's a positive sign that some of the injured might be nearing a return, there is still a way to go in recovery.

Here's where each of the injured players stands:

Kristi Toliver

Toliver had been dealing with an on-and-off foot issue throughout the whole season. On June 20, it was revealed that she had plantar fasciitis in her right foot and received treatment to address her discomfort. The original timeline had her out for two weeks before she'd get reevaluated.

On July 5, head coach Eric Thibault said she would be out through the All-Star break (essentially two more weeks). Now, it appears she still has a ways to go before returning.

"Not really," Thibault said when asked if there was an update on Tuesday. "Just trying to find some things that work for her in terms of just kind of managing the foot as we go along."

He would also add that Toliver was not jumping while shooting during her limited participation at practice.

Toliver has missed nine games with this injury and 11 total on the season. Washington is 6-6 in games where she does not play.

Shakira Austin

Austin suffered her first major injury against the New York Liberty on June 25. On a fastbreak attempt, the center pulled up to grab her left leg and was later ruled to have suffered a hip injury. The Mystics' medical team ruled her out for three weeks where she was to be reevaluated to give a more appropriate timeline.

That reevaluation came this past Monday. Like Toliver, there was no official timeline given.

"I think it's gonna be kind of a constant evaluation. She's probably a little ways away from playing still, without putting a timetable on it. It's gonna be a little while. She is making progress," Thibault said. "She's just such a hyper-mobile, athletic person that there's just a lot going on in that area of the body. So my short answer is it's going to be a little while but she is making progress"

When asked if she would return this season, Thibault responded "Yeah, hopefully."

He added that Austin is not doing many basketball activities at this time, mostly ball handling and weight room workouts.

Without her, Washington is 3-3 this season. It is the first stretch of games she's missed in her career.

Elena Delle Donne

As if the injuries weren't enough, Delle Donne joined the injured party after rolling her ankle on June 30. It never was expected to be too serious of a setback and originally sidelined her for just two games. However, when Delle Donne made her return on July 9, she re-injured the same ankle in the first half by stepping on DeWanna Bonner's foot.

This time the ankle injury was more serious and she was given the same outlook as her teammates: out for two weeks and then be reevaluated. Those two weeks put her out until at least July 24 and missing the next three games.

Her recovery is on track and going in a positive direction, however. Thibault told NBC Sports Washington she is "progressing well" with no change to her timetable.

Not including the games she will miss this upcoming week, she has already missed three contests due to her ankle injury. She also missed an earlier game due to neck tightness back in June. Combined, the team is 3-1 without her.

Ariel Atkins

The latest victim of the injury bug is Atkins who also rolled her ankle in the team's final game of the first half against the Seattle Storm on July 11. Her official injury prognosis wasn't announced until Monday with her two-week reevaluation period putting her earliest return on July 31.

That puts Washington without her for at least the next six games. Wednesday will be the first game she's missed due to injury in over three seasons.

--

All of these injuries have landed two hardship contract players on the Mystics roster. Right now those two are Linnae Harper (PG) and Cyesha Goree (PF). Despite having just nine active players, Thibault says that Washington likely won't be adding another player on a hardship deal for the time being.

Typically hardship contracts are given out on a short-term basis. However, with the injury situation in D.C., Harper and Goree may get some extended time this year.