Where the Washington Mystics stand in the Commissioner's Cup

For the past two seasons in the WNBA, there are two trophies that franchises are vying for: the WNBA Finals trophy and the Commissioner's Cup. One is the year-end championship that legacies are molded by; the other is an in-season competition that adds some spice to the regular season and allows the players to add a little cash to their pockets.

The Washington Mystics are looking to stay relevant in the race for both. The former is something that can be achieved over a hot playoff run. The Cup, however, that competition has already begun.

Entering the third year of the Commissioner's Cup, Washington has yet to be a factor in that race despite the talent on the roster. This year gives them the opportunity to change that.

The Commissioner's Cup is a relatively unique concept for North American sports. It embodies the midseason jolt for fan bases like English soccer's FA Cup and MLS's U.S. Open Cup provides, however, instead of a tournament, it's just a one-game playoff. Qualifying for that one-game playoff is based on a team's result from 10 specific games and placement in separate standings.

The first home and away contest for a team's five traditional in-conference rivals make up the 10 games that will determine the Commisioner's Cup standings. Those 10 games count as well for the regular season standings. Whichever teams are atop of the East and West, respectively, for the Cup games will play in an additional one-off game for the title which does not count toward the standings.

So why do teams want the right to play in the Commissioner's Cup? The answer is simple.

"Period. Money game," Shakira Austin interjected when her teammate Ariel Atkins was describing the significance of Cup games.

Playing in the Cup makes a player eligible to split a $500,000 prize pool. The winning side earns about $30,000 per player (with the MVP earning a $5,000 bonus) and the losing team earns roughly $10,000 per player. In addition, the WNBA donates at least $165,000 to team-chosen charities throughout the competition.

"I don't think we do anything different in terms of the way we prepare or I'm not saving any tricks for this game because it's the Commissioner's Cup game," head coach Eric Thibault said on Tuesday. "It's good that our players are aware of it. We kind of said at the start of the year, it's a competition that we're in, so we'd like to try to win it."

"If it helps a little extra motivation. It's fine by me," he would later add.

These games add relevance to the old Eastern and Western Conference alignments and rivalries that came with them. When the league switched away from its old playoff system in 2016 to teams being seeded 1-8 instead of the top four per conference, it rendered that delineation moot.

For Washington, their five Cup opponents are the Atlanta Dream, the Chicago Sky, the Connecticut Sun, the Indiana Fever and the New York Liberty.

Halfway through their 10 games, the Mystics find themselves in a tough spot once again. Washington sits with a 2-3 Cup record fresh off their 87-66 loss to the Fever. They are 2.5 games back of the conference-leading Sun (5-1) and already lost both of the Cup games to them making their pursuit an uphill climb (full standings can be viewed here).

Still, entering Tuesday's Cup game against Indiana, it gave the Mystics a little boost.

"It matters for sure because of the prize money that comes with Commissioner's Cup, let's just be honest here," Atkins said.

"I mean, we just say 'Hey, it's a 'Commissioners Cup game,'" Atkins said. "We're already prepared. We're already respecting every team that we play. It's just an additive, like pick-me-up like yeah, we just came from the West Coast, this is the Commissioner Cup game wake up."

Over the previous two seasons, the Mystics are a combined 9-11 in Commissioner's Cup games against the rest of the East. No team - East or West - has made the playoff game with more than two losses and Washington already has three. If that trend stays true, it would mean nine of the 12 teams are already out of the running in 2023.

Changes and additions may be made over time, but this competition is here to stay. The NBA is adopting an in-season tournament as well next season. It may be a look into how other American sports leagues look to add to their overall profile.

"I mean, I'm a big soccer fan. So it's fine by me, it's interesting to me," Thibault said. "It's a challenge here in terms of how we implement it and I'm not sure if it'll look like this forever or not. I really don't know. But I think it's a good idea. I'm not opposed to trying some new things. So if it gives a little extra meaning to some of these games, especially as we get closer to the end of the 10-game period and it could throw up some fun matchups between teams with a lot riding on it. So I'm for it. I'm for anything that adds some excitement to the regular season."