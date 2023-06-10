Winning through their defense is Mystics' only option right now

Another game, another night where the Washington Mystics' offense was inconsistent, at times lost and ineffective. Going on the road to face the one-win Seattle Storm, Washington eeked out a 73-66 victory after scoring just 17 points in the second half.

The Mystics' star-powered defense, once again, proved to be a crucial decider in the result of the game. Seattle was held to 41.0% shooting from the field and 28.6% from three with 16 turnovers. By halftime, they just mustered 32 points of offense and Washington had grown their lead to a game-high 14 points.

But the Mystics' offense is their chief concern. It's been an issue and the problems are not fixing themselves over time. Each night it appears to be a new one manifesting itself.

There were two dramatic scoring droughts that allowed the Storm to get back in the game Friday night. In the middle of the third, the Mystics went nearly five minutes without scoring a basket. That was followed up with nearly a three-minute drought to begin the fourth. According to their head coach, this was an issue with their ball movement, or their lack thereof.

"The ball stopped moving," Eric Thibault said postgame. "I think we had 16 assists at the half and we had three in the second half. I thought we just had way too many possessions where we tried to force the first action, like we went away from things that were working for us where the ball was just popping and moving side to side and something we've been talking about now for a while. And then, I thought they'd baited us a little bit with some of their switching into trying to force the ball into tight areas."

Normally, a road victory like this one is one worth celebrating. None are guaranteed. Washington knows that challenge all too well with this being the franchise's first-ever victory at Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena and just their third win in the Pacific Northwest since 2016.

Now seven games into the WNBA season and the offense should be showing some improvement. Washington entered Friday night with the second-worst offensive rating (95.3) in the league and the fewest points per game (76.5). The team is abysmally shooting the ball and Seattle appeared to be a great opportunity to rectify those issues. They were missing Jewell Loyd due to an injury and the Storm's defense had struggled to slow down opponents allowing over 88 points per game. Still, Brittney Sykes - who posted a season-high 18 points (5-for-11 FG) - is seeing growth.

"I think every game we're building on that situation where we have these stints where we're moving, we're a powerhouse on offense," Sykes said. "And then we get to those little stints where we get a little stagnant or we let fatigue come into play and now we're not really thinking, even though you're not supposed to think the game, like we're not thinking basketball. We're thinking about fatigue, or we might be thinking like, 'oh, man, what do we do?' Well, we might be thinking about the last play when we were supposed to let that shit go and keep playing, so I credit us for getting better at it. It's still a work in progress."

The good thing about D.C.'s lulls is that they were able to force the Storm into the same trouble scenarios. It took Seattle 3:48 before they scored in the final quarter. Washington gave up zero second-chance points and just two offensive rebounds. Both were huge in keeping the Storm at bay who eventually got it to within two possessions in the final three minutes.

It's not winning pretty, but until the kinks get smoothed over, it appears to be the recipe for the Mystics to win games. Is it sustainable enough to win a championship? Last year proved that even an elite defense needs the offense to carry the load for a game. For now, it's getting them wins.

"I certainly hope so," Thibault said on if he thinks this style is sustainable. "I think our continuity on that end of the floor shows, from night to night that we'll have breakdowns but we usually don't have several possessions in a row where we give up something easy. We have a good resilience about us on that end of the floor."

Washington gets another chance against the second-worst defense on Sunday for their second straight game against the Storm.