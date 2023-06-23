Coulibaly, Wembanyama embrace after both get drafted top-10

Once teammates, always teammates.

Two phenoms from the French pro league, the LNB Pro A, got drafted top-10 in Thursday night's NBA Draft. Victor Wembanyama, widely considered to be a franchise- and potentially league-changing prospect, was selected as the top pick by the San Antonio Spurs. About 45 minutes later, his teammate from the Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92, Bilal Coulibaly, was drafted by the Washington Wizards after a trade with Indiana.

Draft night is always rife with emotions, but for the Coulibaly-Wembanyama duo, it went beyond that. They've been friends for years, even before they teamed up in the LNB Pro A, and were able to share a special moment backstage following their selections.

Coulibaly was asked later about how long he and Wembanyama had been talking and dreaming about making the NBA.

"We did since we were 13, so we did a lot. We were dreaming about it before and now we're here," Coulibaly said.

Now, Coulibaly will make his way to Washington where he will begin working under Wes Unseld Jr. as a member of the Wizards. Wembanyama, meanwhile, is on his way to Texas.