How to watch Mystics vs. Aces

The Mystics had arguably their biggest win of the season last week when they upset the WNBA-leading Las Vegas Aces, 78-62. A big factor in that win was Elena Delle Donne, Shakira Austin and Ariel Atkins all back on the floor after returning from injuries. The injury bug has been a key storyline to the Mystics season but everyone's return could not come at a better time with the WNBA Playoffs approaching.

The Aces have already clinched a playoff berth but still have a lot to play for as they battle for the No. 1 seed with the New York Liberty. Currently in the fifth seed, the remaining five games for the Mystics are crucial to their playoff positioning. Stringing together some wins could propel the Mystics into the fourth seed and give them homecourt advantage for the first round of the playoffs. Building off a two-game win streak, the Mystics will look to keep their impressive play going as they look to stun the Aces once again.

Here's everything you need to know to watch the Mystics take on Las Vegas.



MYSTICS vs. ACES HOW TO WATCH

Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

When: Thursday, August 31, at 10:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Mystics vs. Aces will be broadcast on NBC Sports Washington/Monumental Sports and Prime Video.

Live Stream: You can live stream Mystics vs. Aces on Prime Video or with the WNBA League Pass.



MYSTICS vs. ACES TV SCHEDULE

9:30 p.m.: Mystics Pregame Live

10:00 p.m.: Mystics vs. Las Vegas Aces (LIVE)

12:30 a.m.: Mystics Postgame Live



MYSTICS vs. ACES PLAYERS TO WATCH

Mystics: Elena Delle Donne (17.2 PPG, 5.7 RPG, 2.3 APG): Delle Donne has looked strong in three games played since her return from the sideline. Last weekend in their win against the league-leading Las Vegas Aces, Delle Donne showed how she has not missed a step. She recorded a team-high 21 points and seven rebounds in 22 minutes of action. The Mystics' fearless leader will look for another peak performance as her team looks to take care of the Aces, this time on the road.

Aces: A'ja Wilson (21.9 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 1.7 APG): The two-time MVP has been taking the league by storm. Wilson is third in the league in points per game (21.9), second in rebounds per game (9.5) and first in blockers per game (2.2). The Mystics are going to have their hands full with Wilson's impressive play as of late, but have shown they can keep her in check after their most recent meeting.