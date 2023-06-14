Trending
Washington Mystics

How to watch Mystics vs. Mercury

The Mystics will look to notch their third win in four games vs. Phoenix on Friday night.

By Bijan Todd

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

The Washington Mystics' season is now in full swing. Following a tough loss vs. Indiana on Tuesday night, Washington still remains in third place in the WNBA's Eastern Conference with a 5-4 overall record. It was the culmination of a tough road trip in which Washington played three away games in just five days, winning two of those contests.

Their next test is sure to be a battle of formidable frontcourt titans. They return to D.C. to take on the Phoenix Mercury on Friday night in a contest that could solidify their place in the upper echelon of the East.

Here's how to watch the contest:

MYSTICS vs. MERCURY HOW TO WATCH 

What: Washington Mystics vs. Phoenix Mercury

Where: Entertainment and Sports Arena, Washington, D.C.

When: Friday, June 16, 2023 at 8:00 p.m. ET 

WNBA

Washington Mystics Jun 29

Mystics give a blueprint for how they can play without Shakira Austin

Washington Mystics Jun 28

Myisha Hines-Allen believes Mystics’ versatility key to championship aspirations

TV Channel: Mystics vs. Mercury will be broadcast on the ION network (channel finder)

Live Stream: You can live stream Mystics vs. Mercury on ION's streaming site

MYSTICS vs. MERCURY TV SCHEDULE

8:00 p.m.: Mystics vs. Mercury (LIVE on ION)

MYSTICS vs. MERCURY PLAYERS TO WATCH 

Mystics: Shakira Austin, C (12.7 ppg, 8.8 rpg, 1.1 apg): At the crux of Friday's matchup will be the frontcourt showdown between Washington's Shakira Austin and Phoenix's Brittney Griner. Can the second-year center hold her own against the dominant seasoned veteran?

Mercury: Brittney Griner, C (20.1 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 1.6 apg): Griner is Phoenix's leading scorer, rebounder, blocker, and shooter. One of the best players in the league, she's coming off a disappointing outing vs. Seattle in which a hip injury limited her to just nine minutes and two points. She'll be hungry for much, much more in D.C.

This article tagged under:

Washington Mystics
Share
Top Videos Monumental Sports NBC Washington
Contact Us