How to watch Mystics vs. Mercury

The Washington Mystics' season is now in full swing. Following a tough loss vs. Indiana on Tuesday night, Washington still remains in third place in the WNBA's Eastern Conference with a 5-4 overall record. It was the culmination of a tough road trip in which Washington played three away games in just five days, winning two of those contests.

Their next test is sure to be a battle of formidable frontcourt titans. They return to D.C. to take on the Phoenix Mercury on Friday night in a contest that could solidify their place in the upper echelon of the East.

Here's how to watch the contest:

MYSTICS vs. MERCURY HOW TO WATCH

What: Washington Mystics vs. Phoenix Mercury

Where: Entertainment and Sports Arena, Washington, D.C.

When: Friday, June 16, 2023 at 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Mystics vs. Mercury will be broadcast on the ION network (channel finder)

Live Stream: You can live stream Mystics vs. Mercury on ION's streaming site

MYSTICS vs. MERCURY TV SCHEDULE

8:00 p.m.: Mystics vs. Mercury (LIVE on ION)

MYSTICS vs. MERCURY PLAYERS TO WATCH

Mystics: Shakira Austin, C (12.7 ppg, 8.8 rpg, 1.1 apg): At the crux of Friday's matchup will be the frontcourt showdown between Washington's Shakira Austin and Phoenix's Brittney Griner. Can the second-year center hold her own against the dominant seasoned veteran?

Mercury: Brittney Griner, C (20.1 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 1.6 apg): Griner is Phoenix's leading scorer, rebounder, blocker, and shooter. One of the best players in the league, she's coming off a disappointing outing vs. Seattle in which a hip injury limited her to just nine minutes and two points. She'll be hungry for much, much more in D.C.