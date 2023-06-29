Mystics give a blueprint for how they can play without Shakira Austin

WASHINGTON -- Without their starting center and former No. 3 overall pick Shakira Austin, the Washington Mystics put together, statistically, their best offensive performance of the season thus far. That's not to say that Washington is better without Austin. But on a cool and hazy Wednesday evening, her absence emboldened some of her teammates to fill the open void.

The Mystics walked over the Atlanta Dream 109-86 in a cathartic fashion for an offense that has struggled for the better part of the season.

Elena Delle Donne did her job, pouring in her 25 points for the third time this season to lead the way. But the additional boost that hasn't been seen much of this year, came from the players not in the typical starting five. Tianna Hawkins, who started in Austin's place, recorded the third double-double of her 10-year career. Myisha Hines-Allen (16 points) and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough (11 points) each scored a new season-high. Amanda Zahui B. logged the most minutes of her tenure.

Those players are who Washington will need to step up as Austin will be out for at least the next three weeks. They don't need to jump into Austin's old role, but do need to supply the team with more than has been asked of them in the past.

“She’s a massive piece for us. It’s a huge, huge loss on both sides of the ball," Delle Donne said this week at practice. "I think everybody is just going to have to do a little bit more. It’s not going to be one person who has to take on a whole new role, it’s just do what you do and probably play a couple more minutes, and if everybody can give a little bit more, it can help. You can’t replace a player like Kira, so we’re going to have to play a little bit differently and make it work. That’s the only option.”

The results speak for themselves. A season-high in points (the previous high was 88), field-goal percentage (53.4%) and 3-point shooting (50.0%) had this team playing at their best. Everyone stepped up to give a little bit more.

Head coach Eric Thibault anticipated that giving the bench more time and shots would improve their overall level of play as a collective. The same happened with all three of their primary guards once they got time on the court. It was just difficult getting those post minutes to Hawkins and Hines-Allen consistently with both Delle Donne and Austin as the two primary bigs.

Now, the injury opens up that opportunity. He simply wants to know who will rise up to the challenge without trying to overstep. This game was a little bit of everyone, as he hoped.

“That's gonna be how it has to be. Right now we got nine and we need all nine and all nine are gonna play," Thibault said postgame. "And the first thing we said in the locker room after the game was 'we need everybody right now and everybody's going to contribute in different ways each night, some nights, somebody might score more and another night they might be more of a facilitator' and we're just going to take it as it comes and everybody's going to be ready to do their part.”

On Wednesday, naturally, both ends of the floor looked different without Austin. Offensively, Washington is looking to have the space open up more with the four remaining bigs - Delle Donne, Hawkins, Hines-Allen, Zahui B. - all being 3-point options. It led to Washington having six different scorers reach double figures, a season-high as well as six different players making a 3-point shot.

It kept the team flowing in transition and the halfcourt, a point of emphasis for them to get the offense more in sync.

“It's good when we play like that," Thibault said. "I thought we did a good job of playing with flow, without having to call a set every time but finding our good shooters with screens, hitting them when they were open, finding Elena in the flow without having to call a bunch of plays where they can set up and know where the double is coming from and all those things... So I thought it was the right balance of flow and rhythm, and also being aware of where we need to get our scorers the ball.”

Defense is where other challenges arise and the star center's absence is more obviously felt. Austin's combination of mobility and rim protection is rare in the current WNBA. Her skill set simply can't be duplicated.

Thibault says there will be minor changes like calling for more double teams and helping a little bit earlier on the backside knowing that Austin's 6-foot-5 height isn't there guarding the rim. The roster, however, has complete confidence in their defensive capabilities.

"I don't think things change too much, to be honest, Brittney Sykes said pregame. "I mean, we have tremendous defensive capabilities in Myisha and [Tianna]. And we're able to switch with them, they're able to guard the guards and Amanda as well... So, I mean, it sucks that Kira's not there with us, but at the same time, we also have the people that we need to have to be able to sustain while she's out.

It may be too early to make grandiose claims that Austin's absence from the team will make the rest of the roster better. What it did do, however, is give Washington a rare complete performance. And while Austin may have protected the Mystics in several areas of the game by simply being herself, this forces the team to address problems now.

"We can be a better rebounding team by putting a little more focus on it and we have to stop fouling as much. And so if you clean up some of those areas, those are things we need to fix anyways. So if we can fix some of those things now, she should walk back into a better team,” Thibault said.