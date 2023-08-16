Who is in the Washington Mystics Hall of Fame?

As the WNBA surpasses the quarter-century mark, select players and figures of the sport have set themselves apart from the crowd. To commemorate the 25-year anniversary of the Washington Mystics, the team created their own way to celebrate and enshrine legends of the sport that played in the nation's capital.

The Washington Mystics Hall of Fame was established in June of 2022, and so far, four names have been inducted. However, there are a few players who currently lace 'em up in Washington that should see their names immortalized before too long. We're looking at you, Elena Delle Donne.

So, with that being said, here's a list of who is in the Mystics Hall of Fame:

Vicky Bullett (2000-2002)

Bullett was a stalwart during her time in Washington. She started all 96 games during her three seasons in D.C. from 2000-2002, and at one point broke the WNBA record for most minutes in a single game (she played 55 minutes in the Mystics' quadruple-overtime win over Seattle in 2001). Bullett also served as an assistant coach and manager of basketball operations for Washington in 2009.

Chamique Holdsclaw (1999-2004)

Besides having one of the coolest names in basketball history, Holdsclaw was the player who helped put Washington on the WNBA map. The Mystics drafted her first overall in 1999, and her stats and accomplishments during her days in D.C. are astonishing: five-time All-Star, 1999 Rookie of the Year, 2002 WNBA scoring champion, two-time rebounding champion, three-time All-WNBA second-team, and Olympic gold medalist.

Chamique Holdsclaw spotlight (2004)

Mystics vs Liberty

Murriel Page (1998-2005)

Washington choosing to draft Page with their first-ever draft pick (No. 3 overall in 1998) proved to be a masterful decision. Page was a force to be reckoned with in the post, and her shooting numbers prove that point: in her eight seasons as a Mystic, she shot 47.3% from the field, averaging 6.9 points and 5.2 rebounds per game.

Nikki McCray-Penson (1998-2001)

Penson tragically passed away in July of 2023, and posthumously was inducted into the Mystics Hall of Fame the following month. During her playing days, she was sublime: all three of her WNBA All-Star selections came as a Mystic en route to her 2,250 career points. She also won two gold medals with Team USA, in 1996 and 2000. Her impact went far beyond the court, as evidenced by the testimonies given by current Mystics players.

On Sunday, Aug. 20, the Mystics will formally induct McCray-Penson into the team's Hall of Fame. The ceremony will take place during halftime of Washington's game vs. the Dallas Wings at 3:00 p.m. Fans can attend the event at Entertainment and Sports Arena or watch live on NBC Sports Washington. To help celebrate McCray-Penson's legacy, click here.